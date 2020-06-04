Class of 2020: Ghidotti Early College High School graduates | TheUnion.com
Class of 2020: Ghidotti Early College High School graduates

Ghidotti Early College High School

Ashley Marie Andes-McCullough

Beth Linnette Bennallack

Ethaniel Jordan Biggs

Cassandra Shay Bryan

Joshua Lawrence Carroll

Emily Abigail Cook

Bryce James Dahlstrom

Sarai Saraswati Devi Dasi

Alyssa Raeann Dittemore

Grayson Michael Garton

Benjamin Ulysses Griffin

Natalie May Hays

Ray Ethan Holcomb, V

Michael Imre Keene

Lukas Christopher Kleinhans

Anthony Phillip Lerch

Ian Sol McCall

Skyler Robert Mims

Owen Virgil Neylon

Brendan Richard Noffsinger

Samuel Lucas Paré

Mitchell McKenzie Pelline

Cole Joseph Retzler

Holden Muir Roberts

Anna Nicole Salamy

Sidd Marley Sharma

Jean Louise Suszko

Mahina Angel Taylor-Légaré

London Reed Wallis

Cypress Unity Wondergem

