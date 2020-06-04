Class of 2020: Ghidotti Early College High School graduates
Ghidotti Early College High School
Ashley Marie Andes-McCullough
Beth Linnette Bennallack
Ethaniel Jordan Biggs
Support Local Journalism
Cassandra Shay Bryan
Joshua Lawrence Carroll
Emily Abigail Cook
Bryce James Dahlstrom
Sarai Saraswati Devi Dasi
Alyssa Raeann Dittemore
Grayson Michael Garton
Benjamin Ulysses Griffin
Natalie May Hays
Ray Ethan Holcomb, V
Michael Imre Keene
Lukas Christopher Kleinhans
Anthony Phillip Lerch
Ian Sol McCall
Skyler Robert Mims
Owen Virgil Neylon
Brendan Richard Noffsinger
Samuel Lucas Paré
Mitchell McKenzie Pelline
Cole Joseph Retzler
Holden Muir Roberts
Anna Nicole Salamy
Sidd Marley Sharma
Jean Louise Suszko
Mahina Angel Taylor-Légaré
London Reed Wallis
Cypress Unity Wondergem
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User