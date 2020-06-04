Class of 2020: Forest Lake Christian School graduates
Forest Lake Christian School
Simon Blackburn
Josh Blake
Levi Brewster
Support Local Journalism
Jaedyn Chilton
Christine Clothier
Dominic Cuniberti
Elijah DeYoung
Jessica Dreschler
Grady Eimer
Cathy Garcia
Jonathan Gavris
Jillian Gerbaud
Luke Gilliland
Tristan Henry
Luke Herzan
Amber Jackson
Jonathan Kennedy
William Lapham
Katie Lowery
Shea Martin
Alicia McDaniel
Hank Meskauskas
Kambria Oliver
Isabella O’Neill
Alexander Osman
Christopher Papera
Ryan Pearson
Chase Polishchuk
Jordan Russo
Joshua Russo
Kylie Silkwood
Joshua Solomon
Anna Spoolstra
Raegan Tanon
Jewel Thomasson
Rebecca Trogdon
Jayden Vance
Laney Walker
Corinne West
Megan West
Isaac Willette
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User