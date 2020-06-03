Class of 2020: Forest Charter School graduates
CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2020
With the anticlimactic end to their high school education, The Union salutes members of the graduating class of 2020. In coming days, The Union will publish names of its graduates provided from each school, as well as photographs and online videos.
For more on the graduating class of 2020, visit TheUnion.com and click on http://www.theunion.com/senior-class-of-2020 to see the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where submitted photos and short stories of our community’s graduating senior class can be found.
Forest Charter School
Marea Adams
Oliver Ambrosio-Tully
Austin Armstrong
Kiley Avina
Taylor Betonte
Caleb Bonneville
Hayley Burdett-Corsi
Mason Burns
Andrea Cameron
Nicholas Carlson
Brahm Catron
Erik Charter
Eva Cheever
Peighton Coffey
Athos Cominotto
Sjon Connors
Lilliana Crossman
Steffen Cuneo
Chance Dall
Sophie de Lafontaine
Flynn Defort
Gideon DeMartini
Laurel Dettering
Shayden Eagleheart
Anjali Figueira-Santos
Crystal Flarida
Isaac Floyd
Elena Friedman
Noah Friesen
Julia Ggem
Jenna Gilbert
Ruby Giordano
Hazel Goode
Mathew Gray
Frances Hamilton
Cody Hawk
Bianca Heger
Daniel Holbrook
Trenidy Hubbs
Emma Hunter
Ayah Ismail
Beck Jacobsen
Penelope Johnson
Emma Kerrigan
Nui Kilborn
Elijah LaCour-DeLyle
Ari Larsen
Rebecca Leach Smith
Allison Levens
Anton Marchi
Rachel Martin
Aiden McCarthy
Kelly McClure
Madeline McGee
Johnathon Moniz
Montana Montgomery
Chase Montgomery
Julia Morrison
Joseph Nash
Sienna Nelson
Theadosia Reiley
Anna Persons-Wirth
Catherine Protiva
John Protiva
Sequoia Riihiluoma
Chloe Rogers
Arianna Romain
Nelia Rose
Suraya Shelton
Carina Silverman
Alyse Smith
Sarah Sokolowski
Irish Stine
Starr Strauss
Keenan Sutter
Daisy Thompson
Garrett Thompson
Quincy Thompson
Lizzie Vecchie
Jonathan Whitcomb
Zackary Wise
Natalya Wozniak
Jessica Zenor
Mariah Zenor
