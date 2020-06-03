Class of 2020: Forest Charter School graduates | TheUnion.com
Class of 2020: Forest Charter School graduates

CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2020

With the anticlimactic end to their high school education, The Union salutes members of the graduating class of 2020. In coming days, The Union will publish names of its graduates provided from each school, as well as photographs and online videos.

For more on the graduating class of 2020, visit TheUnion.com and click on http://www.theunion.com/senior-class-of-2020 to see the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where submitted photos and short stories of our community’s graduating senior class can be found.

Forest Charter School

Marea Adams

Oliver Ambrosio-Tully

Austin Armstrong

Kiley Avina

Taylor Betonte

Caleb Bonneville

Hayley Burdett-Corsi

Mason Burns

Andrea Cameron

Nicholas Carlson

Brahm Catron

Erik Charter

Eva Cheever

Peighton Coffey

Athos Cominotto

Sjon Connors

Lilliana Crossman

Steffen Cuneo

Chance Dall

Sophie de Lafontaine

Flynn Defort

Gideon DeMartini

Laurel Dettering

Shayden Eagleheart

Anjali Figueira-Santos

Crystal Flarida

Isaac Floyd

Elena Friedman

Noah Friesen

Julia Ggem

Jenna Gilbert

Ruby Giordano

Hazel Goode

Mathew Gray

Frances Hamilton

Cody Hawk

Bianca Heger

Daniel Holbrook

Trenidy Hubbs

Emma Hunter

Ayah Ismail

Beck Jacobsen

Penelope Johnson

Emma Kerrigan

Nui Kilborn

Elijah LaCour-DeLyle

Ari Larsen

Rebecca Leach Smith

Allison Levens

Anton Marchi

Rachel Martin

Aiden McCarthy

Kelly McClure

Madeline McGee

Johnathon Moniz

Montana Montgomery

Chase Montgomery

Julia Morrison

Joseph Nash

Sienna Nelson

Theadosia Reiley

Anna Persons-Wirth

Catherine Protiva

John Protiva

Sequoia Riihiluoma

Chloe Rogers

Arianna Romain

Nelia Rose

Suraya Shelton

Carina Silverman

Alyse Smith

Sarah Sokolowski

Irish Stine

Starr Strauss

Keenan Sutter

Daisy Thompson

Garrett Thompson

Quincy Thompson

Lizzie Vecchie

Jonathan Whitcomb

Zackary Wise

Natalya Wozniak

Jessica Zenor

Mariah Zenor

