Class of 2020: Bitney Prep High School graduates

CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2020

With the anticlimactic end to their high school education, The Union salutes members of the graduating class of 2020. In coming days, The Union will publish names of its graduates provided from each school, as well as photographs and online videos.

For more on the graduating class of 2020, visit TheUnion.com and click on http://www.theunion.com/senior-class-of-2020 to see the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where submitted photos and short stories of our community’s graduating senior class can be found.

Bitney Prep High School

Camryn Ahhaitty Growing Thunder

Emma Brodie

Ezra James Echols

Castiel Devereaux Frost

Robert Joseph Garcia II

Abram D. Gomez

Ethan Heston

Diego Lucero Hidalgo Chappuzeau

Kaitlyn Elaine Jordan

Milan Filippo Limonciello

Chris Miller

Anathe India Rose Parkes

Josh Pryor

Jonah Miguel Rivera-Stockdon

Samantha Robinson

Jacob Henry Lucas Trembley

Jude Estrella

Hannah Jean Talbott

