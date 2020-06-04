Class of 2020: Bear River High School graduates
CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2020
With the anticlimactic end to their high school education, The Union salutes members of the graduating class of 2020. In coming days, The Union will publish names of its graduates provided from each school, as well as photographs and online videos.
For more on the graduating class of 2020, visit TheUnion.com and click on http://www.theunion.com/senior-class-of-2020 to see the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where submitted photos and short stories of our community’s graduating senior class can be found.
Bear River High School
Sarah Kendall Aanenson
Aleksander Jose Arreguin
Sophia Grace Arroyo
Lilly Ana Baku
Kylie Kimberly Bianco
Grace Victoria Billingsley
Sydny Pierce Bishop
Shane Stephen Boyer
Autumn Nichole Brandon
Selina Skye Breeze
Julie Rebecca Bristol
Isaac David Burke
Gillian Danielle Campbell
Sebastian Louis Carranza
Taylor Ryan Chynoweth
Wes Reid Conley
Caden Robert Corkery
Gabrielle Raeann Corralejo
Tressie Elizabeth Constantino
Sean David Cullers
Shealyn Elizabeth Daley
Shelby Jeanine Depew
Alphonse Derise
Catherine Elizabeth Desplancke
Cassandra Rose Dunne
Michael Broddrick Earhart
Karah Nicole Echternacht
Christopher Thomas Elias
Alexander Fassel
Breonnah Rochelle Federigi
Zachery Victor Fink
Braden Jacob French
Jacqueline Judy Friedrichs
Lydia Rhonwen Fuller-Hall
Anna Ruth Fullmer
Delilah Jane Fulton
Samantha Morgan Giguiere
Salvatore Ginexi
Colby Leonard Greig
Joseph Matthew Guerra
Morgan Elizabeth Ham
Ian Perry Hayes
Owen Miller Mathews Helmuth
Vance Christopher Higley
Katelin Leeonna Holtz
Jenna Michelle Hook
Hailey Elizabeth Hughes
Caleb Everett Hurst
Zaed Jeffery Ismail
Alexis Nicole Jackson
River Jane-Gale Jarman
Brinley Ann Jeffers
Colton Ronald Jenkins
Karissa Ann Johnson
Katelin Michelle Johnson
Kyla Shane Karas
Sarah Gwen Kennedy
Valerie Lynne Kirk
Jackob Andrew Knox
Kaya Paris Krygsman
Jenna Grace Laplante
Brendon Bao Le
Justice Mackenzie Lewis
Jetson Anderson Livingston
Katelyn Marie Lorenzo
Caleb Daniel Lowry
Christian Maximilion Lundmark
Whitney Ann Lybbert
Adam Joseph Malik
Tredan Scott Maronic
Lauren Riley Marsh
Grace Marie McDaniel
Caitlyn McGovern
Adam Otteson Merrill
Lanty John Reinhard Molloy
Zoey-Jasmine K Moody
Jordan Hailey Moore
Paris Rose Olivolo
Jackson Liam O’Sullivan
Benjamin Peter Thomas Overmire
Dominique Liya Peter
Skylar James Peterson
Callahan Scout Pettitt
Matthew Edward Phipps
Justin Powell
Joshua Donald Racine
Rebecca Lyn Reese
Noelle Dawn Rivett
Justin Thomas Roberts
Wyatt Thomas Riley Ronk
Connor James Ronka
Caitlin Renee Royston
Lia Rosemary Sanders
Claire Frances Schad
Alexander Karl Siegenthaler
Sonora Mae Slater
Bradley Scott Smith
Cara Nicole Snarski
Tylar Johnathan-David Swiderski
Arieal Christie Swindell
Gracie Lee Terrell
Annabella Elizabeth Thornbury
Connor Scott Tidd
Bailey Marie Tramel
Thomas Bryce Triplett
Madalynn Rose Tyra
Grace Emily Van Winkle
Brekyn Tucker Vasquez
Anthony Joseph Vierra
Sam Virgil Walker
Dylan Patrick Walters
Mia Grace Webster
Hannah Marie Weidler
Matthew Paul Whiting
Isaiah Benjamin Williams
Cole Nye Winters
Taylor Jonathan Wohlgemuth
Reid Taylor Zolldan
