Class of 2020: Bear River High School graduates

CONGRATS TO THE CLASS OF 2020

With the anticlimactic end to their high school education, The Union salutes members of the graduating class of 2020. In coming days, The Union will publish names of its graduates provided from each school, as well as photographs and online videos.

For more on the graduating class of 2020, visit TheUnion.com and click on http://www.theunion.com/senior-class-of-2020 to see the Senior Spotlight Gallery, where submitted photos and short stories of our community’s graduating senior class can be found.

Bear River High School

Sarah Kendall Aanenson

Aleksander Jose Arreguin

Sophia Grace Arroyo

Lilly Ana Baku

Kylie Kimberly Bianco

Grace Victoria Billingsley

Sydny Pierce Bishop

Shane Stephen Boyer

Autumn Nichole Brandon

Selina Skye Breeze

Julie Rebecca Bristol

Isaac David Burke

Gillian Danielle Campbell

Sebastian Louis Carranza

Taylor Ryan Chynoweth

Wes Reid Conley

Caden Robert Corkery

Gabrielle Raeann Corralejo

Tressie Elizabeth Constantino

Sean David Cullers

Shealyn Elizabeth Daley

Shelby Jeanine Depew

Alphonse Derise

Catherine Elizabeth Desplancke

Cassandra Rose Dunne

Michael Broddrick Earhart

Karah Nicole Echternacht

Christopher Thomas Elias

Alexander Fassel

Breonnah Rochelle Federigi

Zachery Victor Fink

Braden Jacob French

Jacqueline Judy Friedrichs

Lydia Rhonwen Fuller-Hall

Anna Ruth Fullmer

Delilah Jane Fulton

Samantha Morgan Giguiere

Salvatore Ginexi

Colby Leonard Greig

Joseph Matthew Guerra

Morgan Elizabeth Ham

Ian Perry Hayes

Owen Miller Mathews Helmuth

Vance Christopher Higley

Katelin Leeonna Holtz

Jenna Michelle Hook

Hailey Elizabeth Hughes

Caleb Everett Hurst

Zaed Jeffery Ismail

Alexis Nicole Jackson

River Jane-Gale Jarman

Brinley Ann Jeffers

Colton Ronald Jenkins

Karissa Ann Johnson

Katelin Michelle Johnson

Kyla Shane Karas

Sarah Gwen Kennedy

Valerie Lynne Kirk

Jackob Andrew Knox

Kaya Paris Krygsman

Jenna Grace Laplante

Brendon Bao Le

Justice Mackenzie Lewis

Jetson Anderson Livingston

Katelyn Marie Lorenzo

Caleb Daniel Lowry

Christian Maximilion Lundmark

Whitney Ann Lybbert

Adam Joseph Malik

Tredan Scott Maronic

Lauren Riley Marsh

Grace Marie McDaniel

Caitlyn McGovern

Adam Otteson Merrill

Lanty John Reinhard Molloy

Zoey-Jasmine K Moody

Jordan Hailey Moore

Paris Rose Olivolo

Jackson Liam O’Sullivan

Benjamin Peter Thomas Overmire

Dominique Liya Peter

Skylar James Peterson

Callahan Scout Pettitt

Matthew Edward Phipps

Justin Powell

Joshua Donald Racine

Rebecca Lyn Reese

Noelle Dawn Rivett

Justin Thomas Roberts

Wyatt Thomas Riley Ronk

Connor James Ronka

Caitlin Renee Royston

Lia Rosemary Sanders

Claire Frances Schad

Alexander Karl Siegenthaler

Sonora Mae Slater

Bradley Scott Smith

Cara Nicole Snarski

Tylar Johnathan-David Swiderski

Arieal Christie Swindell

Gracie Lee Terrell

Annabella Elizabeth Thornbury

Connor Scott Tidd

Bailey Marie Tramel

Thomas Bryce Triplett

Madalynn Rose Tyra

Grace Emily Van Winkle

Brekyn Tucker Vasquez

Anthony Joseph Vierra

Sam Virgil Walker

Dylan Patrick Walters

Mia Grace Webster

Hannah Marie Weidler

Matthew Paul Whiting

Isaiah Benjamin Williams

Cole Nye Winters

Taylor Jonathan Wohlgemuth

Reid Taylor Zolldan

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

