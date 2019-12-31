Chapa-De Indian Health April Moore Memorial Scholarship now accepting applications

Chapa-De Indian Health is excited to announce the April Moore Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 academic year.

The scholarship is open to American Indian students currently attending or planning to attend college or a technical, trade or vocational school. Applicants should be in or from Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Sacramento or El Dorado counties. The winner is chosen by the Chapa-De Board of Directors each year.

The $1,000 annual scholarship is offered in recognition of long-time Chapa-De Board President April Moore. Moore dedicated her life to advancing American Indian people and served on the Chapa-De Board of Directors for 26 years.

Scholarship applications are due by Feb. 28. Winners are announced in May. The Chapa-De Board of Directors selects a new recipient each spring, and applicants are encouraged to reapply for each year they meet the qualifications.

To qualify, applicants must: have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0; be American Indian/Alaskan Native (for the purpose of this scholarship this is defined as being eligible for services at Indian Health Service (IHS) Clinics); plan to pursue vocational training or a college degree; have attended school in Placer, Nevada, Sierra, Sacramento or El Dorado counties; and submit all required application materials by Feb. 28.

Contact Aimee Sagan, with Chapa-De, at 530-889-3760 for more information. View the application for a full list of scholarship details and requirements at http://www.chapa-de.org. Once at the website, search for “scholarship.”

Chapa-De Indian Health (Chapa-De) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that was established in 1974 and operates community health clinics in Auburn and Grass Valley. Chapa-De offers comprehensive primary medical care, dental and orthodontics, behavioral health counseling, psychiatry, nutrition and health education, prenatal care, pharmacy and optometry services.