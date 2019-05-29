Brett McFadden: We’re not teaching ‘cookie-cutter’ kids

Welcome to my new monthly column, in which I will explore educational issues facing the Nevada Joint Union High School District and community in general.

This month I will discuss alternative education. The technical term is “alternative education,” but I like to call it “opportunity education” because there are so many options, choices, and possibilities.

Some may think alternative education only applies to continuation high schools, where students often face challenges associated with behavior, socio-emotional, and academic needs. In fact, alternative education also includes independent study and directed study programs such as those available at the district’s North Point Academy and NU Tech.

The majority of our students attend either Nevada Union and Bear River comprehensive high schools. But some, for any number of reasons, learn better in different environments. They may want or need to work. They may need a flexible schedule so they can train for lofty athletic goals, such as the Olympics. Or they may simply desire a small-school setting.

The bottom line is students don’t come in “one size fits all.” With our district’s alternative education programs, we can tailor students’ educational needs.

North Point Academy

Housed in a small cluster of buildings on the Nevada Union campus, North Point Academy is known for its individualized learning plans that allow students to accelerate and graduate early. Although there are fewer than 120 students, there are 15 advanced placement and honors course offerings, and the opportunity to work one-on-one with a teacher.

There is a student center staffed by a credentialed teacher for tutoring five days a week, as well as a full computer lab for individual work space. The minimum requirement for North Point Academy students is a one-hour-per-week appointment with their teacher for instruction and to ensure students are meeting their goals. Students complete 20 hours of school work independently, at their convenience, creating time to take Sierra College classes or work at a job or internship.

“Our educational model allows for a flexible schedule that, in turn, allows students to pursue their passions,” said North Point Principal Michael Hughes.

NU Tech High School

This high school on the Park Avenue campus offers students a small learning environment with only two teachers and a part-time principal.

“NU Tech has a focus on work and career preparedness,” says Principal Ron Godwin. “Our students are held to high expectations for school attendance, behavior, and attitude. Teachers work with students to make an education plan which fits the student’s learning ability, needs, and style.”

Some of NU Tech’s 30 students are employed or have internships, and high school credit is awarded through the Work Experience Education program. Work sites are visited regularly by staff members. Other students are required to be enrolled in a Career Technical Education class.

Silver Springs High School

This is the district’s continuation high school. Here teachers are acutely aware of their students’ academic and personal hardships, along with any corresponding behavioral issues.

“Our goal is to make them good people first, then build on the academics,” Principal Marty Mathiesen said. “Most students come to us academically wounded. Those wounds reflect traumas they’ve experienced that pushed learning down on their priority list. We mend those wounds by cultivating self esteem, confidence, and a sense of purpose.”

Silver Springs provides free breakfast and lunch to its 160 students, which could be the only nutritional meals the students have access to.

“Teachers have to balance helping students earn credits where they’re deficient while teaching multiple levels and different courses within a single class period,” added Mathiesen. “The academic standards prescribed by the state are taught, but the daily delivery of instruction requires many methods and strategies.”

Parents, and sometimes even grandparents, of many students at Silver Springs attended the same continuation high school and faced the same challenges stemming from a low socio-economic status. Studies show there are three components that can break that cycle of poverty: financial capital, family and community support, and public education.

The high school district plans to spend an additional $200,000 to provide additional services and resources in the coming year, including an on-campus intervention program and wellness center at Silver Springs. Career Technical Education programs, including the construction trades, will be added in 2020.

Many students need health, dental, and mental health care. If there are necessary services for which the district does not have the in-house expertise, we will partner with government agencies or nonprofit organizations.

The Nevada Joint Union High School District understands we cannot operate the way we did 30 years ago. We are not teaching “cookie-cutter” kids. As students and their challenges change, so must the ways we provide and deliver services.

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett W. McFadden writes a monthly column for The Union. He has more than 28 years of education leadership and policy experience. Freelance writer Lorraine Jewett contributed to this column.