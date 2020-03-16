Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids’ Sake rescheduled for October

Due to the coronavirus and the recent recommendations of the CDC to cancel all events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra has made the decision to follow directives and not to hold the Bowl For Kids’ Sake event, which was scheduled for March 28.

A new date has been planned for Oct. 17.

Planned bowling session times and team reservations will remain the same. Participants will be contacted with updates as arrangements for our event become solidified, as a news release states, “The Super Hero Bowl will take place!”

Donations in person and through the online Mighty Cause website are still welcome and appreciated.

“We encourage everyone to continue to solicit donations, as more than ever at this time your contributions will be necessary as further children require our programming,” a news release states. “Those of you who have generously sponsored our event, please be assured that your contributions are valued and that they will be applied to assist at risk children in our community.”

During this period of time, the organization says it “will do everything in our power to support our Bigs and Littles and we will continue to Defend the Potential of the children in our community.”

Contact brenda@bbbs-edc.org or call 530-263-5156 for more information.

Source: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra