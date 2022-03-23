Andrew Withers: Spring is time for growth and new opportunities

Spring is traditionally a time for increased growth and change in public education. It is also often the time that educators really begin to see the results from the hard work and dedication they’ve put in since the start of the school year. Of course, the job of teaching and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t always follow the traditional trajectory or path… However, to reflect and analyze the work of our students and staff this year it is hard not to be immensely proud in the Grass Valley School District.

As we prepare for second trimester report cards and as we conduct our universal screener assessments we are seeing tremendous academic progress with our students as a whole. Our amazing staff have been able to provide quality instructional opportunities despite the persistent disruptions and difficulties of COVID-19. We still have lots of work to do as we have students who need more support academically, socially and emotionally however we know the pandemic hit these areas hard and our continued work and partnership with our students and families will get us there.

Monday, March 14, was the first day of this school year where we were able to show our faces and see the faces of many of our students in the classroom. We know COVID-19 is not over however there is so much more connection, opportunity, and hope in the air. As we now enter mid-March we are beginning to hone-in on the most essential learning of the school year and the foundational structures we’ve developed. Yes, the school year still isn’t “normal” but we are doing our best to define a new normal with hopefully the biggest health challenges behind us. Again, I am immensely proud of our staff, students, and families for their work and dedication to learning and improvement. We have an amazing group who give their all daily trying to make a difference in the lives of our students and community.

Springtime is also a critical time for planning and looking ahead. Recently we hosted our initial Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and Kindergarten (K) Round-Up welcome events for Margaret Scotten and Bell Hill Academy and on Friday, March 25, we will host welcome events for Grass Valley Charter families as well. We know that our TK and K students and families are the future of our school district and we look forward to welcoming new and returning families. We are eagerly excited to be officially growing a new district TK grade level across the school district as well. For next school year we will be offering a dedicated TK classroom at Margaret Scotten, Bell Hill and Grass Valley Charter. We will be exceeding the state’s 2022-2023 requirements with a TK class size of 20 or less students along with an adult to student ratio of 10 to 1.

For TK we will be accepting students who turn 5 between Sept. 2, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2023. We will also be accepting TK student applications for those who turn 5 between before April 2, 2023 and we will admit them swiftly as classroom space permits. For Kindergarten we will continue to accept students who turn 5 before Sept. 1, 2022. Please note that if your family has registration questions about TK, K, or any other grade levels we are happy to support you at any of our school sites or at our district office.

Spring is an amazing time in the community and in our schools. We look forward to enjoying everything it has to offer including fully enjoying Spring Break in April and our push through to the end of the school year. As a district team we are so grateful for the Grass Valley School District families and students who have provided their positive support, care, patience and commitment to teaching and learning this year. The end of the school year events and activities are just around the corner and we hope to enjoy each day together.

Andrew Withers is superintendent of the Grass Valley School District

Decorations in a kindergarten class celebrate the 100th day of school.

Provided photo