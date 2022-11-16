Andrew Withers: Early literacy focus in the Grass Valley School District

Grass Valley School District staff photo. Nicole Schug (Transitional Kindergarten), Jennifer Johnson (3rd and 4th Grade), Ashlyn Devera (First and Second Grade), Andrew Withers (Superintendent), Amy Malo (Instructional Guide), Jacque Costa-Nielson(Intervention), Shannon Chidley (Kindergarten), Sheryl Cornish (First Grade), Nancy Jokkel (Preschool) - Not Pictured Susie Patterson (Margaret Scotten Principal), Amy Williams (CEP Coach).

Submitted photo

The Grass Valley School District (GVSD) is dedicated to serving and supporting all students from preschool to eighth grade. As our district and school site teams continue to analyze our local data we have noticed that our youngest learners are needing additional instructional and behavioral support to attain success. We have also reflected on the fact that if our great preschool services are not fully aligned with our great elementary and middle school instructional programs, early learning gains can fade away. From this focus and study we launched a P3CC or Preschool through Third Grade Coherence Collaboration initiative during the 2021-2022 school year. With support and coaching from a philanthropic organization named California Education Partners (CEP), we are focused on improving literacy instruction across our youngest grade levels and we have committed to spending three years to study our processes so we can improve our system and scale our findings across the district.





The overall goal of P3CC is to strengthen the alignment of our preschool services along with our transitional kindergarten, kindergarten, and first through third grade programs. P3CC work has brought together cross grade level staff to ensure our instruction, interventions, focus areas, and student transitions between grades are more seamless and successful. We work through a process and cycle known as Plan Do Study Act (PDSA). This process and team collaboration have been extremely helpful. Since we launched P3CC during the 21-22 school year we have found areas of success and are creating momentum and growth within our district phonics work.

Through the dedicated release time and additional professional development, we have aligned our district instructional calendar, created new phonics reading assessments, created daily phonics-focused instructional lessons including a bank of common teaching strategies, and we have more clearly identified what skills need to be introduced and mastered at each grade span.

We have spent time reviewing state and national data that highlights the critical need to ensure our students have foundational literacy skills by third grade and we are doing our part to make improvements.

Some of our next steps include piloting of additional assessments to support the preschool to transitional kindergarten (TK) grade spans. This work is especially impactful in combination with the state’s expansion of TK services for students. As we have identified our main areas of need, we are also exploring additional supplemental literacy tools to help our teachers and educators ensure we have the right resources. We are also conducting classroom observations within and outside of our district to help us strengthen our effectiveness. The vertical and horizontal alignment of our district literacy essential standards and assessments have been impactful and we are very proud of our team and collaborative approach to creating new solutions. We are dedicated to our learning community and we will continue to support our students to reach their highest level of success.

Our P3CC team works closely with other partner school districts across the state of California to ensure that our work and focus are aligned to best practices. Pictured below are the GVSD educators who serve on our Preschool to Third Grade Coherence and Collaboration Team; The Grass Valley School District is proud to serve the greater Grass Valley Region. Please contact us anytime if you or your family have any questions (kboswell@gvsd.us or (530) 273-4483). We welcome your input and we have enrollment space in many of our programs.

Andrew Withers is superintendent of the Grass Valley School District.