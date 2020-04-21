A time to remember: Grizzly Hill students share perspective in time capsule project

How are you feeling during these uncertain times? What are you doing with your time? What do you make of the world around you?

Grizzly Hill School is asking these questions to its students, and will be preparing to bury the answers in the ground around the school site, only to be revealed to future onlookers 10 years from now.

To capture the feeling of how students are navigating the moment, Sunshine Bender, Twin Ridges School District assistant to the superintendent, thought to create a time capsule. Students will write down their thoughts, feelings and experiences during this moment, only revealing them at a future date.

Last week, when Grizzly Hill students picked up their instructional packets, they also received the time capsule packet, to be filled out and returned next week. Around that time, Bender and another school administrator will bury the packets behind Grizzly Hill.

“I thought it was a really cool way to keep kids engaged during distance learning,” said Bender. “It really captures all the feelings of what’s going on for them.”

Sienna Goodman, an eighth grade student at Grizzly Hill who has her packet, said things feel a bit odd.

“It’s weird not being able to go to school everyday and see my teachers,” she said.

Sienna, who has been conducting school projects at home, said she misses her friends, and uses social media to stay in touch with them.

“I’m grateful to be able to connect with people on social media,” she said, noting that many in her community have a poor internet connection and can’t connect as easily.

The eighth grader said that, while intimidating, she’ll likely look back on this period as a time for personal growth, as she was forced to overcome daily stressors and endure the unknown.

“I will probably look back on it and think ‘That was a crazy time,’” she said. “I’ll think about it as a rough time because people were dying and it was bad.”

Like Sienna, Bender said other students, and teachers, miss seeing their peers.

The administrator hopes the time capsule project provides students an opportunity to reflect, and grow introspective, in order to personally improve during this time.

“It gives students a voice to share their experience because everyone interprets things differently,” said Bender.

Malik Goodman, Sienna’s father and a board member at Twin Ridges School District, said he’s watched children handle the situation exceptionally well. It’s a bit difficult to digest because they haven’t been able to act much like kids. Generally, he supports the time capsule project, and is looking forward to understanding how kids interpreted this moment.

“I’m very interested about being able to see the perspective of kids and how they feel about all that’s going on,” he said.

