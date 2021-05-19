A chance to change the world at summer camp

Young people eager to “be a part of the change in the air” have enjoyed what they described as life-changing experiences each year at the Climate Change Agents camp.

The five-day, four-night, scholarship-based camp is presented by Nevada County Climate Action Now and Full-Circle Leaning, hosted at the Nevada City Retreats lodge. Financial sponsors also include Sierra Foothills Audubon, Forest Issues Group, Earth Justice Ministries and the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation.

This year, with pandemic vaccinations available to students 12 and up, the camp will resume offering opportunities for service learning, science and art, new bonds of friendship, and connections to the larger human family.

To apply for a scholarship, visit the education page at http://www.ncclimateactionnow.org or the scholarship section at http://www.fullcirclelearning.org . Or email the scholarship team by contacting TLangness@gmail.com . Applications, including a teacher recommendation, must be received by May 27.