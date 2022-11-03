Economics on the mind: Nevada County Economic Resource Council holds annual summit

Nevada County Economic Resource Council held its annual Economic Summit last week at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.

The council’s executive director Gil Mathew said the event went off without a hitch, while providing opportunities to local business people to learn more about the state of the economy as it affects the county.

“We had our monthly board meeting this morning and I threw it out to the board, how was (the summit)? And all the responses were fantastic. It was well received,” said Mathew.

The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Raymond Sfeir, director of the A. Gary Anderson Center for Economic Research and professor of Economics at Chapman University.

“The biggest takeaway (from Sfeir’s talk) is he gave the best and clearest way to make a prediction about a recession,” said Mathew. “He concluded that we are probably starting to get into one, but it won’t be that (major).”

The event also welcomed four local businesses who spoke about their experiences during the COVID pandemic and how they have been able to retain resiliency.

Companies represented were Fiftyfifty Brewing from Truckee, Provisions LLC—an up and coming local cannabis business—Autometrix, and Acme Hospitality which is responsible for the recent renovations of both the National and the Holbrooke Hotels.

Mathew was full of praise for the Center for the Arts and its staff, who hosted the event.

“Center For The Arts… that staff is phenomenal. They were the best staff to work with. They couldn’t have been more gracious to us.”

Lori Burkhart Frank attended the Economic Summit and said she gleaned much knowledge regarding the current state of county economics.

“I found it a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the Center for the Arts, as that was my first time there since they reopened,” Burkhart Frank said. “It was very well organized and exciting to see so many people from different sectors that I enjoyed getting the chance to chat with.

“They profiled four different businesses and had them speak about how they worked. It was exhilarating to see the level of talent. It is always interesting to hear what’s going on on the bigger level.”

Mathew said that plans for next year’s Economic Summit are already underway, and the council is eager to offer assistance to local business owners and those seeking aid in beginning or continuing a business.

Mathew said he wants people to know of the Economic Summit: “It occurs every year and it’s a learning experience and a way we bring talent from the outside world to answer the questions we have. We are a small player in the economic engine of the world, but this is the opportunity to see where this is going.”

For more information on the Nevada County Economic Resource Council please visit ncerg.org.

