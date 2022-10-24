Economic forecast, insights to be discussed at annual Economic Summit in Nevada County
The Nevada County Association of Realtors invites the community to attend the annual Economic Summit, hosted by the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Center for the Arts.
“Our local NC Realtors see the importance of staying abreast of the economic issues on the federal, state, and local levels as they impact our daily lives,” the association wrote in a press release.
The keynote speaker will be Raymond Sfeir, Director of the A. Gary Anderson Center for Economics & Professor of Economics at Chapman University, according to the release. Sfeir will provide an economic forecast and insights on the global, national, state and local economy, the release states.
Additionally, the snapshots portion of the summit will highlight businesses investing in Nevada County and reasons for their success, the release states.
For tickets and more information, visit http://www.thecenterforthearts.org/events.
Source: Nevada County Association of Realtors
WHAT: The Annual Economic Summit
WHEN: Thursday, October 27, 4 to 6 p.m. (Doors open at 3:30 pm); Presenters Reception 6 to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Center for the Arts
TICKETS: Tickets are $50 for NCERC members – $60 for non-members
MORE INFO: http://www.thecenterforthearts.org/events
