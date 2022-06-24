Echoes from our past — The Lone Pine: A Nevada County landmark

Imagine for a moment an obituary for a scraggly tree, its roots exposed before the wind finally broke it free.

Lines from a Ralph Waldo Emerson poem? No, it describes April 10, 1911, newspaper accounts of the death of the Lone Pine — a celebrated Nevada County link to a time when hydraulic mining was ravaging the landscape.

Earlier this year, the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission dedicated a plaque at the old Hirschman Diggins, now known as Hirschman’s Pond, to honor our county’s early Jewish community, including Leb Hirschman, the mine’s owner. The pond, located above Nevada City, is a remnant of hydraulic mining — an environmentally destructive method of mining that pumped millions of dollars into the economy while dumping millions of tons of muddy “slickins” into the Yuba and other rivers.

The plaque drew criticism from some quarters for not mentioning that Hirschman’s success came at the expense of destroying tribal land occupied by the Nisenan, but that aspect of local history was addressed in a May Other Voices column. This is a story about the Lone Pine.

Hydraulic mining began here in the early 1850s and continued unbridled until U.S. Circuit Court Judge Lorenzo Sawyer, a former Nevada City attorney, issued his landmark 1884 Sawyer Decision which, for the most part, curtailed further hydraulic devastation. His ruling did not immediately eliminate all hydraulic activity, but the mines did eventually shut down.

Before it toppled in the spring of 1911, the Lone Pine at Hirschman Diggins stood as a living relic from the days of hydraulic mining. (For a sense of the tree’s size and girth of its roots, note the man standing near it).

Submitted to The Union

Prominent in the abandoned ruin of Hirschman Diggins was an enormous granite boulder with a single pine tree clinging to what little soil remained on the top of the rock — a sentinel standing watch over a massive hole in the ground. Then, beginning about 1900, when the hydraulic site filled with water and was stocked with hundreds of catfish fingerlings, the pond began to attract picnickers, anglers, swimmers and canoeists. And it was then that the tree was dubbed the Lone Pine.

In 1905, the Grass Valley Daily Morning Union advised its readers that the local parlor of Native Sons of the Golden West had formed a committee to “care for the famous Lone Pine.” And although a crew of adventurous parlor members climbed to the top of the massive boulder and tried to stabilize the tree with cables, it was soon tottering at a 70-degree angle, prompting the newspaper to report “its end is thought near.”

STUBBORN TREE

The Lone Pine, however, was stubborn and remained atop its granite pedestal until April 9, 1911. The following day, the Morning Union reported, “The Lone Pine, situated in the Hirschman Diggins, and which is known to nearly every resident of Nevada County, ended its existence yesterday when it was blown from the few feet of dirt in which its roots were encased.

“In the days of hydraulic mining,” the story continued, “this tree was the only one of that section that was not washed away by the violent force of the monitors. For years it has stood, roots exposed, and people who have viewed it have wondered how the lone tree bore its weight in such a small amount of earth. Photographers have pictured it on post cards and artists have painted it, but now the lone evergreen has passed into history.”

The April 10 Sacramento Daily Union also reported on the tree’s fate, declaring in a headline, “Lone Pine Tree, Ancient Guardian of Gold Diggings, Is Swept Away.” The accompanying story announced, “Figuratively, the Goddess of Liberty to the miner in the early days, standing out alone against the sky, and seen for distances in all directions — the lone guardian of the old diggings near Nevada City — Lone Pine, a landmark since the oldest habitant can remember, has been swept away.

“For many years the tree weathered the storms of winter and heat of summer…(but) gradually the earth washed away from is roots and they became exposed,” adding, “The heavy storms early this winter were more than it could stand and, after holding its own for some time, it finally gave way and fell with a crash into the diggings over which it had towered for nearly half a century.”

It’s not often you find an obituary for a tree on Page One, but the Lone Pine’s 1911 death was important community news. The flowery words of tribute may have represented an overly romanticized version of Nevada County’s past — with scant regard for the environmental damage caused by hydraulic mining and mistreatment of Nisenan who had lived here for centuries — but for many men and women who came here during the Gold Rush and stayed to grow with Grass Valley and Nevada City, the Lone Pine was a beloved relic.

Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City Council member and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com