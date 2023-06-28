Echoes from our past
As The Union recently reported, due to inadequate sponsorship the Father’s Day bicycle races were not held this year. When it began in 1961 as the Tour of Nevada City, sponsorship was not a major issue; local businesses and regional companies provided financial support, and prize money was a few hundred dollars.
By 1981, however, the name had been changed to Nevada City Classic, prize money was approaching $10,000, and a major sponsor –– Coors Brewing Company –– had acquired title rights for a reported $15,000.
And that led to a community brouhaha.
On race day, spectators saw the Coors logo spray-painted a dozen or more times in the middle of the 200 and 300 blocks of Broad Street. (It was actually Christmas flock, but to the casual observer it looked like paint. And it took months to wear off).
Some strident residents and business owners objected to the overt advertising –– visible to tourists all summer –– telling the chamber of commerce that the large flocked logos, combined with calling it The Coors Nevada City Classic, was tantamount to renaming the town Coors, California.
In addition, because of the brewery’s conservative politics and its opposition to running a union shop, a Nevada City clergyman promised that if Coors returned as the 1982 sponsor, he would conduct his Father’s Day church services at the Start/Finish Line. Naturally, the chamber did not want television news cameras recording such a protest.
Fortunately, 1982 was the launch year for Bud Light, and Anheuser-Busch bought title rights for The Bud Light Nevada City Classic for a reported $17,000. This time the flock-sprayed logos on Broad Street promoted Bud Light –– resulting in more community hubbub. Then, the chamber of commerce decided to sell Old Milwaukee beer at the county fair’s Loading Chute that August, squelching any hope of an A-B sponsorship in 1983.
Financial support for the 1983 race was headed by Westamerica Bank, which had just acquired Gold Country Bank and wanted to promote the acquisition. Its sponsorship was for $5,000 –– a far cry from what the two breweries had paid, but at least there was no controversy.
In advance of the 1984 race, the chamber of commerce’s four-member Bicycle Race Steering Committee determined that in order to gain broad community support and see pre-race coverage move from Page One back to the Sports Page, there would be no title sponsor. It would be called “The Nevada City Classic, presented by XYZ Company,” but Nevada City would have top billing. On that point, the committee was firm.
The chamber’s race director was Gary Keith, a reporter at KAHI Radio in Auburn. Gary also owned a company called Motion Promotion. As he sought a major sponsor for the 1984 races, Gary made contact with the Miller Brewing Company’s marketing department, and they were interested.
Miller was bottling a U.S. version of Lowenbrau –– trying to compete with Michelob as a quality beer, but not making much headway. In an effort to promote Lowenbrau, Miller offered the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce $20,000 to be the 1984 title sponsor. (About $52,000 in current buying power).
Determined not to sell title rights, the chamber of commerce respectfully declined the offer, but Keith worked with Miller’s marketing staff to develop a promotional compromise. For $15,000, Lowenbrau could have its name and logo at the top of the billing, but the race would be called The Nevada City Classic XXIV.
(The photo that accompanies this article shows the compromise billing).
Then came one final bump in the road.
On the evening before the race, Miller had a crew in town placing product signage at agreed-upon locations. Everything was going smoothly until a 20-foot, inflatable bottle of Lowenbrau began to be filled with air on the sidewalk opposite the National Hotel. It was the sort of overstated Broad Street advertising the chamber of commerce wanted to avoid. So negotiations began.
An hour or so later, the giant plastic beer bottle was moved to Union Street, at the edge of the freeway overpass. And on Father’s Day, when Miller executives arrived in town and the promised sponsorship check was handed to the chamber of commerce, it was for $12,500.
Not selling 1984 title rights cost the chamber of commerce $5,000 in sponsorship money, and relocating the inflatable bottle from its intended place of prominence cost another $2,500, but the chamber had stood its ground and there was no community uproar about Nevada City becoming Lowenbrau, CA for a day. In fact, Lowenbrau returned as the race sponsor in 1985.
Scrubbing the 2023 race was a setback, but bouncing back is part of the event’s rich history.