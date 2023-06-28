Nevada City Classic 1984

Lowenbrau had top billing in 1984, but the race was called The Nevada City Classic XXIV.

Echoes from our past

As The Union recently reported, due to inadequate sponsorship the Father’s Day bicycle races were not held this year. When it began in 1961 as the Tour of Nevada City, sponsorship was not a major issue; local businesses and regional companies provided financial support, and prize money was a few hundred dollars.

Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City councilmember and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com.