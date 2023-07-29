In the spring of 1941, as the United States prepared for entry into what would become World War II, plans were announced for establishment of an Army base straddling Nevada and Yuba counties. It would be called Camp Beale, (renamed Beale AFB in 1948), honoring Edward Fitzgerald Beale, a former general, diplomat, explorer, rancher, and California’s first Superintendent of Indian Affairs.
The budget was $25,000,000, (about $1.6 billion in current construction costs), for a cantonment designed to house and train 40,000 soldiers simultaneously on nearly 90,000 acres. Considering that Nevada and Yuba counties had a combined population of only 38,000, it was inevitable that a number of social and economic issues would impact this area once the new military base was operational.
In August 1941, Nevada City and Grass Valley chambers of commerce formed a joint committee to identify as many impacts as possible and prepare for the planned training camp. Following a September 9 committee meeting, the Nevada City Nugget listed several areas of concern for its readers (and the Army) to consider, including housing for civilian workers, traffic, prostitution, gambling, public health, parking, schools, law enforcement, and more.
“The problems develop with the project,” the newspaper noted. “They begin with its inception. They develop with its progress. They mature with its completion. They cover every phase of community activity and life.”
The economic boost for Western Nevada County would be substantial, but the committee feared that with an influx of young men –– with money to spend before being shipped off to war zones –– there would be an increase in off-base vice; prostitution and gambling in particular.
“Will (prostitution) be eliminated? If so, how?” the committee asked. “Will it be regulated? If so, how? How many will there be? Where will they be housed?” As for gambling, the committee wanted to know, “What will have to be done about that? How?”
Soon after December 7, 1941, construction at Camp Beale was accelerated and agreements between the military and local government bodies were firmed up, including a non-debatable edict issued by the Army requiring that prostitution and gambling be prohibited “for the duration.” Bordellos would need to be shuttered and slot machines disabled. In addition, no men in uniform were to be served in bars, and gas station owners were warned that if they allowed use of their restrooms to men in uniform for the purpose of changing into civilian clothes, they would be fined and their business subject to closure.
Since prostitution and gambling were accepted facts of life in Nevada County in those days, an announcement that both elements of local commerce were going to be put on hold for the foreseeable future was met with mixed sentiments.
Patriotism, however, was universal as Nevada City and Grass Valley prepared for the uncertainties of war –– including possible aerial attacks by Japanese planes. Air raid wardens were selected for every neighborhood in both towns, and blackout rules were issued to all residents. In addition, powerful sirens were installed in each community and three blasts at short intervals, repeated three times, was the call for a total blackout. Two blasts at short intervals, repeated three times, signaled “all clear.”
Citizens were told not to use flashlights or matches during a blackout, to stay at home, and keep children away from their bicycles. As an added precaution, they were advised to turn off all interior and exterior lights when they went to bed.
The first local blackout occurred on the night of December 27, 1942. But since the siren in Nevada City had not yet been installed, residents there were made aware when Police Chief Max Solaro and Undersheriff Bill Woods drove through each neighborhood using their squad car sirens to sound the alarm.
As completion of Camp Beale drew near, the two chambers of commerce, along with churches and service organizations, collected items they thought the men could use. Boxes of books and magazines were donated to Beale by Nevada County residents, as well as pianos and radios for day rooms, along with toiletries and cigarettes.
Camp Beale was dedicated August 21, 1942. Six days later –– to cheers from some and groans from others –– prostitution and gambling were put on the shelf in Nevada County until the war was over. The precise hour chosen by mutual agreement between city, county and Army officials was high noon, Thursday, August 27.
To show that wartime prohibitions needed to be taken seriously, a Grass Valley bartender was soon fined for serving a soldier in uniform. But once the war ended, slot machines were put back in service and bordellos reopened –– a “local tradition” that didn’t end until the mid-1950s.
Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City councilmember and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com.