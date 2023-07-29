Beale

Edward Fitzgerald Beale, (1822-1893), for whom Camp Beale –– now Beale Air Force Base –– was named, was the first Superintendent of Indian Affairs in California. 

 Courtesy Library of Congress

In the spring of 1941, as the United States prepared for entry into what would become World War II, plans were announced for establishment of an Army base straddling Nevada and Yuba counties. It would be called Camp Beale, (renamed Beale AFB in 1948), honoring Edward Fitzgerald Beale, a former general, diplomat, explorer, rancher, and California’s first Superintendent of Indian Affairs.

The budget was $25,000,000, (about $1.6 billion in current construction costs), for a cantonment designed to house and train 40,000 soldiers simultaneously on nearly 90,000 acres. Considering that Nevada and Yuba counties had a combined population of only 38,000, it was inevitable that a number of social and economic issues would impact this area once the new military base was operational.

Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City councilmember and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com.