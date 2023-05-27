Special to The Union
When Edwin Maslin addressed the crowd at Grass Valley’s 1905 Independence Day celebration, he began by saying, “One day in May 1853, a stage rolled down Main Street and deposited a boy, nineteen years of age –– your speaker –– in front of the hotel where now stands the present Holbrooke Hotel.”
Maslin, a native of Maryland, was the July 4th Orator of the Day. He was 71, a former Grass Valley lawyer and Nevada County district attorney, recalling his first speech in Grass Valley more than half a century earlier.
“My first appearance in any public capacity,” he explained, “was on the Fourth of July 1853, when I read the Declaration of Independence before an assemblage of miners on Alta Hill. I read it from an old, well-worn book some miner had brought with him to this far-off land.”
Unlike most Independence Day orations during the gold rush, when politicians and clergymen spoke for an hour or more about the Revolutionary War and Spirit of ’76, Maslin spoke of his days as a gold miner, growing into manhood in Grass Valley.
He spoke of how he had endured six months at sea aboard the side-wheel steamer Hermann, sailing from New York City to San Francisco, going ‘round the Horn in brutal, stormy weather. When the ship finally entered the Golden Gate on May 1, 1853, he immediately struck out for Grass Valley because he had been told about the riches here. He said he got off the stage from Marysville on a Saturday night and started work in a mine on Monday morning.
In September 1855, however, Maslin put down his pick and began the study of law under the tutelage of Grass Valley attorney Alfred Dibble. In the absence of law schools, men interested in becoming lawyers were mentored by established attorneys and, if recommended by their mentor, were usually admitted to the local bar. For Maslin, it was a 19-month internship, but by the spring of 1857 he was a practicing attorney.
Only 23 and a lawyer for barely six months, Maslin was elected district attorney as a Democrat –– promoted for the office by his law partner and fellow Democrat, John McConnell, Nevada County’s first D.A. and California’s fourth attorney general.
Maslin lost his reelection bid in 1861, but no longer being compelled to prosecute offenders may have been a relief. “His kindly nature made this an irksome task, for he saw some good in everyone –– even the criminals it was his duty to prosecute,” the Morning Union later reported. Although no longer district attorney, he was elected justice of the peace for Grass Valley in 1863.
Edwin Maslin was twice married –– first, in 1859, to Mary Ann Underwood, a native of Missouri, who died in 1874 and left the 40-year-old widower with four sons and a daughter. Then, in 1885, he married Alice Way and they had two children, a son and daughter.
Although he had a successful law practice in Grass Valley, Maslin and his family moved to Sacramento in 1869, where, in 1875, he became Governor William Irwin’s private secretary, and was later appointed secretary of both the State Board of Equalization and State Board of Trade.
On June 5, 1879, Maslin delivered the principal oration at the 4th Annual Nevada County Reunion –– an event held for several years, sometimes in the Bay Area, attracting thousands of current and former county residents to a picnic and afternoon of reminiscing.
When Maslin spoke that day at Ismert’s Grove in the Glenbrook Basin, he said, “Nearly twenty-seven years ago in a city that looks toward the Atlantic, 1 bade my sweetheart and my native state, ‘good bye.’ I was then about to leave the scenes of my boyhood, to seek my fortune on the shores of the Pacific. 1 promised the girl whom I loved, that I should soon return with gold enough to fill the Halls of Montezuma. 1 have never since seen my sweetheart or my native city. I came and still am here.”
He concluded by saying, “I love the hills, the air, the forests, the people of this county. The very tissue of my life is woven into yours. May I not be pardoned, then, if, on this summer day, past noon, with my thoughts turning with the shadows of my life towards the west, I utter this prayer –– the prayer of each of you, for you and me, that after we shall have gone to rest here, among this people and amid those mountains, ’Oh Lord, keep our memory green.’”
Edwin Wesley Maslin, 85, died in Alameda on June 24, 1919.