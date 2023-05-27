Edwin Maslin

Edwin Wesley Maslin, (1834-1919), was a Grass Valley lawyer and Nevada County district attorney.

When Edwin Maslin addressed the crowd at Grass Valley’s 1905 Independence Day celebration, he began by saying, “One day in May 1853, a stage rolled down Main Street and deposited a boy, nineteen years of age –– your speaker –– in front of the hotel where now stands the present Holbrooke Hotel.”