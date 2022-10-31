Echoes From Our Past: Recalling a successful 19th century promotion

Ida Husted Harper (1851-1931), was editor of an Indiana newspaper when she visited Nevada County in 1892.

Photo: Courtesy Library of Congress

In early 1892, when it was announced that the National Editorial Association (now called National Newspaper Association) was planning to hold its annual convention in San Francisco in May, and tour as much of Northern California as possible while they were here, the Nevada County Board of Trade saw an opportunity to promote this area in a way not previously possible.

The convention was expected to attract 500 or more editors and publishers from every state in the Union, as well as hundreds of spouses, so the local board of trade coordinated a plan with the California Press Association to bring as many journalists as possible to Nevada County for a day.

Once the convention ended, most attendees were scheduled to board an early morning eastbound train and head home, briefly stopping at Colfax before ascending Donner Summit. John Kidder, president of the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad, made it easy for the journalists and their spouses to take a side trip here when he offered free roundtrip transportation for anyone wanting to transfer at Colfax in order to be wined and dined by Grass Valley and Nevada City reception committees, followed by mine tours.

Nearly 600 men and women signed up for the May 28 post-convention side trip, and, following a demonstration of hydraulic mining at Dutch Flat, half took the NCNGRR to Grass Valley while the other half continued on to the Nevada City depot.

Although most of the journalists were men, a woman editor from Indiana was among the visitors that day. Newspaper accounts do not indicate whether Ida Husted Harper took the narrow gauge train to Grass Valley or Nevada City, but considering her involvement with the National Woman (sic) Suffrage Association, she may have chosen Nevada City because of her relationship with local suffrage pioneer Ellen Clark Sargent –– then living in San Francisco –– treasurer of the NWSA in the 1870s. Later, Harper would become Susan B. Anthony’s biographer, writing a three-volume account of her life.

The board of trade had two primary objectives: Promote Nevada County as a place to live, work and raise a family, while also lobbying editors and publishers to support federal legislation aimed at reviving hydraulic mining.

John Flint Kidder (1830-1901), was president of the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad from 1884 until his death.

Photo: Courtesy Searls Historical Library

When the journalists arrived in Grass Valley and Nevada City shortly before noon, bands greeted the visitors and complimentary meals were served at local hotels and restaurants. In addition, visitors were presented with copies of a four-page promotional brochure written by Superior Court Judge Julius Walling. It emphasized the county’s mineral wealth, but also boasted of its agricultural successes, as well as its unrivaled clean air and water. The brochure, reported the Nevada City Transcript, was being printed, “that the visitors may know about our county and not forget.”

Following hearty lunches and obligatory speeches, dozens of carriages and wagons transported journalists and spouses to nearby mines. In Grass Valley, the visitors were divided into groups of several dozen each and taken to either the Idaho, Empire, North Star, Omaha, Pennsylvania, Peabody, Lone Jack, or W.Y.O.D. (Work Your Own Diggings) mines. In Nevada City, the Reward, Providence, Harmony and Champion mines welcomed the traveling editors and publishers, and in many cases the different groups in both towns had time to visit more than one mine.

To make sure that all special guests remembered their time here, journalists and spouses received either a nugget or a specimen of quartz gold as a souvenir from each mine they visited. Then, late that afternoon, the visitors were escorted back to the Grass Valley and Nevada City NCNGRR depots and returned to Colfax to connect with an eastbound train.

The May 31 Grass Valley Union reported that in addition to praising the enthusiastic hospitality of the respective reception committees and local residents, the journalists were especially impressed by what they experienced during their mine tours, “and it is not improbable that many of them will make their influence felt in a way that the proposition for the restoration of hydraulic mining will gather strength in the halls of Congress.”

Although more than 400 newspaper editors nationwide provided their readers with an estimated 18,000 column inches describing their travels through California before and after the NEA convention, and wrote glowingly of Nevada County and its rich gold deposits, very few expressed support for a revival of hydraulic mining.

They did, however, provide through their post-convention reporting a level of positive national publicity for this region that would not otherwise have occurred. It was a promotional bonanza and led to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors creating the Nevada County Promotion Committee –– an organization that predated the 1902 Nevada City and 1910 Grass Valley chambers of commerce.

Historian Steve Cottrell, a former Nevada City Council member and mayor, can be contacted at exnevadacitymayor@gmail.com .