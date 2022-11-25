Echoes From Our Past: May 1876 featured a railroad and reunion

Judge Niles Searls, (1825-1907), delivered the dedicatory speech when the last spike of the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad was driven on May 20, 1876, and six days later spoke at the first Nevada County Reunion.

When the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad was nearing completion in 1876, The Union suggested that a party be held to celebrate the linking of Grass Valley and Nevada City with the Central Pacific Railroad in Colfax, and that the party should double as a reunion of former county residents who, following the gold rush, had scattered to the four winds.

Shortly after The Union made the suggestion, a group calling itself the Old Settlers Committee organized. They set May 26 as the date for a reunion picnic at Ismert Grove, in the Glenbrook basin, and thousands of people began to plan for the big day. To help support the event, the Central Pacific Railroad offered half-price roundtrip fares for anyone in Northern California traveling on the CPRR line who wanted to connect with the narrow gauge at Colfax and go to Grass Valley or Nevada City.

First, however, came the NCNGRR dedication on May 20 –– a day described by the Nevada City Transcript newspaper as snowy and bitterly cold, but with gaiety that included “the firing of guns, ringing of bells, salutes from military, brass band music, blowing whistles, and the shouts of a thousand or more people.”

Then, once the final spike had been driven, Judge Niles Searls stood on the cowcatcher of the train that had just pulled in from Grass Valley and told the shivering crowd, “Our railroad is an accomplished fact. The last rail is laid in your presence. The connection is made that unites Nevada (City), the queen city of the mineral land, with her sisters of the civilized world.”

Judge Searls, who in 1887 became Chief Justice of the California State Supreme Court, said the new rail line would help advance the economic and cultural interests of the county, and promised that “the ‘old settlers’ who are soon to visit us will again see and feel and realize the same chivalric love of locality which animated us in the olden times, when they were among us and of us.”

Six days later, reunion attendees filled every hotel room in Grass Valley and Nevada City, as well as hundreds of rooms made available in private homes. Several pioneers, unable to attend, sent their regrets, including former Nevada County district attorney William Morris Stewart, then a senator from the State of Nevada; Anson McCook, a former Nevada City drugstore clerk and Civil War general who served three terms in the House representing New York; and Richard Oglesby, a former Nevada City miner and merchant who became a Civil War general and governor of Illinois, and who, in 1876, was a member of the U. S. Senate.

Since it was to be a picnic for current residents as well as former pioneers, The Union suggested May 26 be considered a general holiday –– Saint Nevada Day –– with most downtown businesses in both communities closed. To help spread the word, the organizing committee mailed more than a thousand invitations to men and women for whom they had addresses, and asked recipients to contact anyone they knew who had once lived here. “Please constitute yourself a committee of one,” the invitation read, “and extend to any such, this invitation to be present.”

The committee’s effort was very effective, and an estimated 7,000 people attended the event. In addition to obligatory speeches from Judge Searls and other VIPs –– mainly politicians and clergy –– Edwin Waite, who would later serve as California Secretary of State, recited an exhausting 32-stanza poem he had written for the occasion. It began:

We come – we come – what calls us here?

The cause full well is known.

Old homes, old scenes, old friends are here

Though many a year has flown.

Waite spoke of the county’s past and its maturation. He called the new rail line to Colfax a “splendid iron road, whose life has just begun,” then predicted of the future:

The time is coming – is at hand

When men of skill shall dare

To close the earth’s electric band

And, bird-like, cleave the air.

The reunion was a success, and plans were immediately made to hold similar gatherings on an annual basis, but not always here. A committee of more than a dozen former and current county residents formed the Nevada County Reunion Association, and on June 9, 1877 –– this time in Oakland –– the second county reunion drew another large crowd. Additional reunions were held here and in the Bay Area well into the 20th century, but as more and more old pioneers died and crowds dwindled, the annual reunions eventually faded into history.

But as Dr. Seuss advised us years ago, “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”

