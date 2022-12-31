Thomas Ross Cooley, born in Grass Valley on June 26, 1893, is interred at the Monticello Graveyard in Virginia with Thomas Jefferson and 280 others, including his wife Adelaide
Cooley’s journey from Grass Valley to Monticello took him to the Naval Academy at Annapolis, followed by 35 years of service including two world wars; command of a battleship division; commander of a Naval base; president of the Naval War College; a three-star rank of Vice Admiral; and recipient of the Legion of Honor –– the only military award other than Medal of Honor designed to be worn around the neck.
Cooley’s father, a Grass Valley merchant and chairman of the Nevada County Democratic Central Committee, died in 1913 –– a year after Thomas left here to attend the Naval Academy. His grandfather, John Cooley, a native of Ireland who died from wounds suffered at the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863, had been a private; young Cooley aimed to be an officer –– a Naval officer.
But his appointment nearly didn’t happen.
Although Congressman John Raker had nominated someone else for the appointment, the person he named turned out to be too old for an incoming cadet, so 18-year-old Grass Valley High School graduate Thomas Cooley was offered the slot and, according to the March 3, 1912 Morning Union, “He is very enthusiastic over the appointment and will start studying immediately for the (written and mental) examination” –– which he passed in Marysville a month later. That summer he travelled to Annapolis for the physical exam and was sworn in as a plebe.
Cooley was due to graduate in June 1917, but when entry into the war in Europe seemed inevitable, his class was graduated in late March –– four days before the U. S. declared war against Germany.
Ensign Cooley was assigned to the battleship USS Florida, which was soon attached to the British Grand Fleet, escorting military convoys and merchant ships in the North Sea. Ironically, another Grass Valley native, Lt. Clarence Crase Thomas, a 1908 Naval Academy graduate, was killed when a merchant ship he and his crew were protecting as onboard armed guards, was torpedoed and sunk by a German U-boat off the coast of Scotland on April 28, 1917 –– becoming the first U. S. Naval officer to die in WWI.
Cooley’s ship returned to the U.S. in December 1918, and the following spring –– now a lieutenant –– married Adelaide Prescott Morris, great-great-great granddaughter of Thomas Jefferson. They had met in 1916, when Cooley was attending the Naval Academy and Adelaide was living with her parents in Washington, D.C..
Following WWI, Thomas Cooley rose through the ranks –– twice assigned to the Naval Academy as an instructor –– and in 1941 was transferred to the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Washington, D.C., where he was named Director of Officer Personnel. In that capacity, Cooley helped gain congressional approval for creation of the WAVES –– Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service –– a domestic division of the Navy aimed at freeing more men for sea duty. (It was disbanded in 1948 in favor of regular service in the armed forces).
In 1944 he took command of the battleship USS Washington and participated in several Pacific battles, including Okinawa and Iwo Jima. Promoted to Rear Admiral, Cooley was named Commander of Battleship Division Six, and was present on the USS Missouri, anchored in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945, when Japan surrendered.
For his service in WWII, Cooley received the Legion of Merit with a combat V for valor and courage.
Two years later, Rear Admiral Cooley became Commandant of Naval Station Newport, in Rhode Island, and on two occasions while commandant concurrently held the position of president of the Naval War College in Newport.
In 1950, Admiral Cooley returned to California to become deputy commander of the Pacific Reserve Fleet, headquartered at Treasure Island. And it was at this final duty station that the Grass Valley native was promoted to Vice Admiral effective with his retirement in July 1952.
The Cooleys retired to their Russian Hill apartment in San Francisco, but while visiting friends in Colorado in November 1958, Adelaide unexpectedly died. As a lineal descendent of Thomas Jefferson through his daughter Martha, she was entitled to burial at the Jefferson family’s Monticello cemetery. The following November, visiting a daughter in Virginia, Thomas Cooley, 66, died of a heart attack and was buried next to Adelaide at Monticello –– 100 feet from where Jefferson is interred. Two Cooley daughters are also buried at Monticello.
In his honor, the Naval Academy established the Vice Admiral Thomas Ross Cooley Award, consisting of a combination barometer-ship’s bell clock. It is presented annually to the midshipman who ranks highest cumulatively in the academy’s leadership course and Science Department drills.