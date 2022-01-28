Echoes from our Past: Charles Snowden Fairfax, a noble pioneer

It was not uncommon for men headed to California during the gold rush to organize as a mining company before leaving home and, once their mining operation was up and running here, share the profits based on the amount of stock each man held in the company.

And to avoid exorbitant supply-and-demand prices in California, those who traveled by sea often stowed boots, pans, picks, shovels and other mining supplies on the ship taking them ‘round the Horn.

Sometimes the men were so rich they could buy their own ship, then sell it once safely in San Francisco. The Virginia Company of 1849 was such an enterprise — 75 men from Virginia who not only bought their own steamship for $36,000, (about $1.4 million in current purchasing power), they brought mining supplies for themselves along with some to sell at high prices in San Francisco. They also carried several bundles of tobacco to sell for a tidy profit once docked.

It may have made sense as a business plan, but once in San Francisco in June 1850 their ship sold for less than a third of what they had paid for it, most supplies went unsold, and the tobacco rotted before they could find buyers. With that, the Virginia Company disbanded and it became every man for himself.

Three members of the scuttled mining company found their way to Nevada City that summer: Richard Snowden, his nephew Charles Snowden Fairfax, and Phillip Keyser, a family friend from Maryland. Based on a description Keyser later provided, the three men built a makeshift log cabin about where Robinson Enterprises is now located on Lower Grass Valley Road, then went to Marysville, bought a mule and wagon, filled it with mining supplies and enough food to last several months, and returned here to pursue their dream of striking it rich.

Fairfax was 21 years old with family lineage that included Thomas, Sixth Lord Fairfax of Cameron, (a Scottish peerage) who, as a result of his bride’s generous dowry in 1690, acquired more than 5 million acres in the Virginia Colony, including what is now Fairfax County. In 1846, teenage Charles Fairfax ascended to the peerage title and became Charles, 10th Lord Fairfax of Cameron. (Although recognized as the hereditary Lord Fairfax, he was an American, unlikely to ever be seated in the House of Lords in London).

Fairfax, Snowden and Keyser had a go at mining, with only modest success, then Charlie went to work for William Morris Stewart — who would become Nevada County’s second district attorney and later represent the state of Nevada in the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years.

SALOON BRAWL

Stewart and a partner had a profitable claim on the northern edge of Nevada City, but had to take their diggings down to Deer Creek, one bucketful at a time, to separate the gold from the gravel and sand. When Stewart wrote his memoirs, he recalled, “(Fairfax) had a mule and cart and hauled our gravel to Deer Creek, where we washed it out in a sluice box.” That began, said Stewart, “a friendship which lasted through life.”

In 1852, at the Sweetland Hotel near present-day North San Juan, Stewart and Fairfax attended an event for Democratic office-seekers — a 19th century meet-and-greet of sorts — that led to a brawl inside the hotel’s saloon. “It was a fierce fight,” Stewart wrote. “Little Charley Fairfax was so small that he was actually thrown on the backs of the belligerents and tossed about like a feather.”

Fortunately, the one-time Nevada City argonaut, then living in Marysville, emerged from the skirmish unscathed and in November won the first of two terms in the state Assembly before serving three terms as clerk of the state Supreme Court.

Fairfax and his bride Ada settled in Marin County in 1855 where, as a wedding present from a friend, they were gifted with an estate known as Bird’s Nest Glen (later the site of Marin Town & Country Club). Ten years later, Fairfax was elected to the Marin County Board of Supervisors, and in 1868 was chairman of the California delegation to the Democratic National Convention in New York City.

Following the convention, he traveled to Baltimore to see his mother, but arrived there ill and was soon bedridden. On April 4, 1869, Charles Snowden Fairfax, for whom the town of Fairfax is named, died at his mother’s residence — reportedly from the lingering effects of an injury sustained in 1859 when he was attacked and stabbed in Sacramento.

The hereditary peerage is currently held by Nicholas, 14th Lord Fairfax of Cameron, a maritime attorney in London and member of the House of Lords.

