Harry Englebright

Nevada City native Harry Lane Englebright, (1884-1943), was the first Californian to serve as a House Whip.

 Courtesy U.S. House of Representatives

In the hierarchy of Washington, D. C. politics, one of the most powerful positions in the House of Representatives is the whip. Next to Speaker of the House for the majority party, and Minority Leader for the minority party, the two whips are often key to the success or failure of pending legislation.

As the name suggests, whips are charged with making sure members of their respective parties work together to support a shared agenda. It’s all about counting heads and being certain that the goals of party leadership are being met. And those who prove themselves to be effective whips sometimes advance to the role of Speaker of the House.