In the hierarchy of Washington, D. C. politics, one of the most powerful positions in the House of Representatives is the whip. Next to Speaker of the House for the majority party, and Minority Leader for the minority party, the two whips are often key to the success or failure of pending legislation.
As the name suggests, whips are charged with making sure members of their respective parties work together to support a shared agenda. It’s all about counting heads and being certain that the goals of party leadership are being met. And those who prove themselves to be effective whips sometimes advance to the role of Speaker of the House.
Since the position’s inception in the 1890s, five California representatives have served as either a majority or minority House Whip –– three Democrats and two Republicans –– most recently Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy. But the first whip from California was Republican Harry Lane Englebright, a mining engineer who represented the Second Congressional District. It was the largest district in the state, and one of the largest in the nation, encompassing eighteen sparsely populated counties –– including Nevada County, then with barely 10,000 residents.
Harry Englebright was born in Nevada City in 1884, the son of William and Kittie Englebright. He attended local schools, then graduated from the University of California and began what was expected to be a lifelong career as a mining engineer. But sometimes life takes an unexpected turn.
In 1906, when Englebright was 22, his father was elected to the House of Representatives –– an office he held until 1911 –– so it was only natural that young Harry would find himself involved in Nevada County Republican politics as well. And in 1912, then an engineer with the U.S. Forest Service, he married fellow Nevada City native Grace Jackson, daughter of Commercial Street merchant J. J. Jackson. Three years later, William Englebright, only 59, died and Harry and Grace moved into the Englebright family home at 524 East Broad Street.
Harry Englebright was a consulting engineer for a handful of Nevada County mining companies, including the Quaker Hill and Murchie mines. In addition, he was a consultant to the State Conservation Commission.
In March 1926, however, he decided to step away from his engineering career and run for the office his father had once occupied. Initially elected to fill the unexpired term of Congressman John Raker, who had died, Englebright subsequently ran for the House seat nine times and won nine times, including the 1932 election when FDR and other Democrats dominated and two former Nevada County men –– President Herbert Hoover and U. S. Senator Samuel Shortridge –– were defeated. (Hoover lived and worked here following graduation from Stanford in 1895; Shortridge had been a porter at the National Hotel in the 1870s, as well as an apprentice blacksmith at the Cold Spring Mine).
Although the 1932 election was a Democratic landslide, Englebright survived the shift in American politics. In fact, he not only won all nine Republican primaries between 1926 and 1942, he was never opposed in November because he cross-filed and won Democratic primaries as well.
When the new Congress convened in 1933, Englebright was named Minority Whip. He was given the nod over more veteran congressmen because Minority Leader Bertrand Snell of upstate New York wanted to appoint someone from the West Coast. In assuming his new duties, Englebright became the first Californian to hold a House leadership role –– Republican or Democrat.
When Englebright was first elected, the average price of gold was about $20 a troy ounce; in 1933, he led the effort to raise the price to $26, followed a year later by a boost to more than $34. He also led efforts to construct several debris dams in the foothills aimed at holding back mountains of silt and encouraging a revival of hydraulic mining. The Narrows Dam, built in 1941 on the Yuba River between Grass Valley and Marysville, was later named in Englebright’s honor, as was the reservoir it created, but the anticipated resumption of hydraulic mining never materialized.
On May 13, 1943, Congressman Englebright died at Bethesda Naval Hospital following a heart attack. Upon learning of his death, Democratic House Majority Leader John McCormack of Massachusetts said of the Nevada City native, “He occupied a position of honor because he was honorable, and occupied a position of trust because he was trustworthy.”
Speaker of the House Sam Rayburn named eight members of Congress to escort Harry Englebright’s casket by train to Colfax, then by automobile to Nevada City. And on May 21, at the Pine Grove Cemetery above town, Harry Lane Englebright was buried next to his mother and father. Twenty-one years later, Grace Englebright joined her husband.