EB I-80 closed due to multiple collisions near Nyack

UPDATE 12:55 P.M.:

Motorists using State Route 20 as an alternate route to I-80 should expect delays, Caltrans warned in a tweet.

One-way traffic control is in effect from White Cloud Campground to the Vista Point Entrance due to a maintenance work.

“It’s going to be a slow day heading to Truckee or Reno,” the tweet stated.

For those using SR-20 as an alternate route to I-80, expect delays and one-way traffic control from White Cloud to Vista point due to a maintenance operation. It's going to be a slow day heading to Truckee or Reno.

UPDATE 12:48 P.M.:

“One big rig collision on I 80 eastbound east of Nyack and a secondary five big rig collision eastbound at Nyack,” a Facebook post from CHP Gold Run stated.

Motorists are advised to use and alternate route.

UPDATE 12:25 P.M.:

Eastbound I-80 will be closed for “at least 4-5 hours,” according to a tweet from Caltrans.

“Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit is assisting with passenger extractions from the trucks,” the tweet stated.

ORIGINALLY POSTED:

Eastbound Interstate 80 is currently closed due to multiple collisions near Nyack, according to Caltrans. Two or three semi trucks are reportedly involved, according to CHP incident logs.

“Traffic is being turned near Baxter, a Facebook post from Caltrans stated. “Expect I-80 EB to be closed for several hours to clear the large trucks. No ETO.”