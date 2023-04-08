Over a dozen area Easter egg hunts are scheduled to take place this this weekend. Here’s where and when you can catch them.
Saturday, April 8
Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley is planning to offer coffee, hot chocolate and other breakfast items for sale during their Easter egg hunt event. Arrive at 9 a.m. to meet the Easter Bunny and the hunt begins at 9:30 a.m. This event is sponsored by the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Penn Valley Hi-Graders Lions Club, Penn Valley Rotary Club, the Penn Valley Community MarketPlace, Penn Valley Fire Department, the Storybook Club, New Life Nursery, the Word-A-Live Church, and Verger Home Loans Team.
Twin Cities Church located at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley will have pancakes, face painting, bounce houses, family photos and an egg hunt. Free fun for the whole family from 9-11 a.m.
Grass Valley Moose Lodge #2217 will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. at the Grass Valley Charter School located at 225 South Auburn Street. There will be over 3,000 eggs
A spring Egg Hunt at Truckee Regional Park is a community event that is a safe and fun environment for the whole family. Easter eggs will be spread around two ballfields. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. when the Easter Bunny arrives, and then the egg hunt begins at 11:30 a.m. sharp. The children are divided into multiple age groups to ensure a fair and safe area for each child. This is a free event with face painting, candy and other great prizes for the kids.
The Downieville Volunteer Fire Department sponsors the annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday April 8th, on the Downieville School Field at noon. The Easter Bunny will be there along with members of the DVFD. You can contact Downieville Dispatch at (530)-289-3333 or just arrive at the school playground right off of Main Street in Downieville. It is fun for all. Everyone’s welcome to participate.
At Harmony Ridge Resort, egg coloring begins at 11 a.m. with an egg hunt immediately following. The event is located at 10492 Harmony Ridge Road, Nevada City. Call (530) 265-9313 to learn more information about this event on Saturday and the Easter brunch from 8:30 — 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Sunday, April 9
Easter at Sierra Presbyterian Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt after the 10:30 a.m. service located at 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church located at 235 S Church St, Grass Valley will host an egg hunt at 10:30 a.m.
Sierra Pines United Methodist Church located at 22559 W Hacienda Drive in Grass Valley is planning an egg hunt at 11 a.m.
The Bethel Church, located at 3010 Highway 49, Grass Valley is planning an Easter egg hunt for children up to the sixth grade after the 10:00 a.m. service. Finger food and deserts will be available on the lawn for all to enjoy.
Grace Lutheran Church located at 1979 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, will host an Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m.
Canyon Oaks Country Club will begin brunch service at 9 a.m. The egg hunt will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the grove for the kids. For reservations, please contact Jessica at 530-343-2582 ext. 1 or jcovello@canyonoakscc.com. This event is open to members and their guests only. If you are interested in membership, please reach out to Nikki at 530-343-2582 ext. 0 or membership@canyonoakscc.com.