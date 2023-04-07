If you celebrate Easter, chances are that you are already thinking about one of the day’s most important components: the food. And since the Sunday scaries may have already set in by then, it might make it easier to venture out and let someone else do the cooking.
Luckily there are a number of options for those who choose to go out for Easter brunch.
The Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley will be welcoming Easter diners beginning at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, offering a $35 Easter brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas.
In Nevada City, Alexander’s Station Steakhouse will be offering its own take on Easter brunch, with a menu including Seafood Crepes with Sherry Cream Sauce, classic Eggs Benedict, Beef Tip and Roasted Potatoes, Coconut French Toast, and a table of housemade desserts. The cost is $39 per person, but children age seven or under can eat for $15. This will be served 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Alexander’s Station is at 400 Railroad Avenue in Nevada City.
The Nevada City Elks Lodge #518 will be hosting a Champagne Easter brunch of its own Sunday, from 9:00 am. Until noon. For a prepaid fee of $22 revelers will get to enjoy ham carved table-side, housemade Corned Beef Hash, Bagels & Lox, among other classic breakfast noshes. Children eight and under can eat for $10. The Elks Lodge is located at 518 Highway 49 in Nevada City.
“The events we do allow us to keep the lodge open and support veterans, crippled children, and all the organizations,” said Kim West of the Elks. “We have to stimulate income to keep the lodge open to continue to do our work. We do a lot for Women Of Worth and the food bank, a lot for the veterans.”
In Alta Sierra, the Country Club will be holding an Easter celebration of its own. At 9:00 a.m. things will kick off with an Easter egg hunt for the kids. The menu will include Florentine scrambled eggs and all the classics like French Toast, bacon, home fries, and the like. Brunch will be served 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The cost for non-members of the club is $45 while members can expect to pay $40. Brunch for kids age four to 12 is $15 and kids three and under eat for free. The Alta Sierra Country Club is at 11897 Tammy Way in Grass Valley.