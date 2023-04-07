Easter brunch

Local eateries will be providing Easter brunches, including the Holbrooke, Alexander’s Station, and Nevada City Elks Lodge to name a few.

 Metro Creative Services

If you celebrate Easter, chances are that you are already thinking about one of the day’s most important components: the food. And since the Sunday scaries may have already set in by then, it might make it easier to venture out and let someone else do the cooking.

Luckily there are a number of options for those who choose to go out for Easter brunch.