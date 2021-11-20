Eastbound 80 closed at Highway 20 as officers investigate fatal crash

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80, near the Highway 20 junction, is stopped Saturday morning as authorities investigate a fatal crash, California Highway Patrol reports state.

The wreck happened around 4:40 a.m. Saturday. At least three vehicles were involved, including a Jeep and a sedan. Some people were able to exit their vehicles, though others had to be extricated, reports state.

Westbound traffic was opened around 9 a.m., though Caltrans estimated eastbound traffic, at the Highway 20 intersection, would remain closed until 2 p.m.