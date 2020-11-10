Earthquake reported near Lake Wildwood
An earthquake registering a magnitude of 2.6 led over 200 people in the area to tell the United States Geological Survey they felt it.
The quake, reported at 10:04 p.m. Monday, was southeast of Oroville Lake, some 12 miles from Lake Wildwood. As of Tuesday afternoon, 246 people had reported it, USGS records state.
People classified the quake as weak to light shaking, said Paul Laustsen, public affairs specialist with the USGS.
Two other quakes were recorded in the area in the past 30 days — a 1.3 on Oct. 16 and a 2.0 on Oct. 20, Laustsen said.
