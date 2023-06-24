Early morning structure and vegetation fire

Flames can be seen coming from this early morning structure fire off of Towle Lane near Brunswick Road Thursday. Ophir Hill Fire was first at the scene and reported one detached garage, 40 percent involved with a spread to the vegetation. Aggressive fire attack quickly knocked down the fire and contained the vegetation fire portion of the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation according to officials. Peardale Chicago Park, Grass Valley Fire, Nevada County Consolidated Fire and Cal Fire also responded to the incident.

 Courtesy Peardale Chicago Park Fire