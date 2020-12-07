Early morning fires quickly knocked down

Two Monday morning fires — one in Grass Valley and one off Highway 174 — were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Grass Valley/Nevada City and Nevada County Consolidated fire departments responded at 5:50 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Le Duc Street in Grass Valley, said Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Chief Mark Buttron.

Engine 1 arrived to smoke showing from the front door, and all occupants were accounted for outside the home, Buttron said.

The quick actions of the family to detect the fire and call 911, along with a rapid response, gave firefighters the opportunity to stop the fire in the laundry room and save the majority of the home from damage, Buttron said.

Firefighters found the family dog inside with no injuries, he added. There were no reported injuries and the cause remains under investigation.

OSBORNE HILL ROAD

Some observant neighbors on Osborne Hill Road called 911 just after 6:30 a.m. to report an out-of-control fire in the backyard of an adjacent property.

“I’m not usually up that early,” said Holly Page. “It was still dark out.”

Page said she saw an orange glow through the kitchen window and said the flames already were threatening to get into the trees.

Page quickly called 911 and then woke up her family. Her daughter, she said, ran barefoot to the neighbor’s house and began knocking on his window to alert him to the fire.

“I grabbed a hose, because the flames were getting close to the fence,” she said, adding the fire department was there very quickly.

“They were right on it, they contained it within 20 minutes,” Page said. “I’m just grateful we’re all safe.”

Firefighters from Ophir Hill Fire Protection District, Cal Fire, Nevada County Consolidated and Peardale-Chicago Park responded to the fire, said Ophir Hill Fire Capt. Jon Nelson.

The fire was contained to 0.02 acres and did not affect any structures, Nelson said. The cause remains under investigation, he said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.