Dutch Bros opens new Grass Valley location

Dutch Bros is open now in the Glenbrook Basin’s Fowler Shopping Center in Grass Valley. The drive-thru coffee chain held a soft opening earlier in the week and officially opened Friday.

Photo: Elias Funez

After announcing in October that a Dutch Bros Coffee location was coming to Grass Valley, the new store at 2094 Nevada City Highway had its official opening day Friday.

The new building is in the Fowler Shopping Center, and has a walk-up window as well as a drive-thru.

Dutch Bros staff member J.J. Alejandro said Friday morning that the store was off to a busy start, and that some customers were already waiting as the store opened at 5 a.m.

The store had a “friends and family day,” or soft opening, Thursday, said Alejandro, although he noted that word of the soft opening had spread quickly and Thursday was busy as well.

Dutch Bros employees take customers’ orders while they wait in line in their cars Friday morning in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.

Photo: Elias Funez

According to Alejandro, the “snake tongue” drive-thru configuration — two separate lanes which go on to converge into one — was running smoothly.

Alejandro said staff were trying to keep the gaps between vehicles in the drive-thru line closed in an effort to keep the line from interfering with traffic — an issue he said he has experienced at other drive-thru locations, but has largely been avoided at this one so far.

A walk up window allows Dutch Bros customers to skip the car line.

Photo: Elias Funez

Penn Valley resident Kyler Case said while waiting at the store Friday that, after having visited other Dutch Bros locations in the past, he was happy about this one opening.

Case said the new location was convenient and that he appreciated Dutch Bros’ “community” and staff, adding that several people he knows were hired by the new store.

Store owner Heather Mauel, who alongside her husband, Jeremy Mauel, is also the franchisee for Dutch Bros Auburn, shared through Facebook last month that the Grass Valley store had hired 45 people locally as they prepared to open.

Claire McDonall, who works at another business in the Fowler Shopping Center, said as she waited for her order Friday that she and her co-workers are likely to begin frequenting the new Dutch Bros.

“We’re all super excited about this being here,” said McDonall.

Founded in 1992, Dutch Bros has locations across 11 states, according to the company’s website .

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.