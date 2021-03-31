Dutch Bros Grass Valley to open April 16

Dutch Bros Grass Valley is scheduled to open in the Fowler Center April 16, according to an announcement by the shopping center’s leasing broker and asset manager.

Five Star Realty shared the update Wednesday through its Facebook page.

“As with any new venture, there maybe some kinks to work out, so we thank you for your understanding and cooperation in advance,” wrote Beth Ann Wilson, a realtor and co-owner with Five Star Realty.

The new coffee shop will be at 2094 Nevada City Highway, and will feature a drive-thru.

In October, Heather Mauel said she and her husband, Jeremy Mauel, would be opening the new Dutch Bros location, and confirmed they would be breaking ground that month.

The pair are also the franchisees for Dutch Bros Auburn.

Founded in 1992, Dutch Bros has locations across 11 states, according to the company’s website.

Since the October announcement that a new Dutch Bros would be coming to Grass Valley this spring, open interviews to work at the location were held in February and March as the construction of the new building progressed.

Last week, Mauel shared through her Facebook account that the upcoming coffee shop had already hired 45 local employees.

“We can’t wait to open,” she wrote.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.