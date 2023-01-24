Though it hasn’t exactly warmed up, Nevada County has been seeing drier days, putting a hold on the atmospheric rivers that have saturated the area throughout December and January.
Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker with the National Weather Service in Sacramento said that since the beginning of the water year – Oct. 1, 2022, – Grass Valley has received 43.26 inches of rain.
The precipitation, she said, is impressive, but not enough to bring an end to the drought.
“We did have improvement and basically the heavy precipitation significantly reduced the drought intensity, but long term drought conditions continue,” said Del Valle-Shoemaker.
The meteorologist went on to say that this week will offer temperatures five to six degrees higher than normal, settling back to normal on Friday. Additional precipitation is not expected any time before Sunday, and even then, it is too soon to report a reliable forecast.
“We’ll pretty much have dry weather this week, so it gives us a nice break from all the storms,” said Del Valle-Shoemaker. “In terms of precipitation, it doesn’t look like we will have anything even this weekend. Maybe some precipitation chances late Sunday and into early Monday, but that is a little far out and a lot can change.”
High temperatures in Grass Valley are expected to reach 58 degrees today, 61 degrees tomorrow, and 62 degrees Thursday before a decline in temperatures is forecast to begin Friday and last into the weekend.
Del Valle-Shoemaker said that higher elevations in the Sierra have been pounded by snow and ice.
“Total snowfall we received overall, it was basically over 10-15 feet of snow since Dec. 26,” she added.
