Dry conditions ahead: Early manzanita almost in full bloom

Empire Mine State Historic Park volunteer Bruce Mosley takes time to prune some American Beauty roses surrounding the Bourn Cottage during Thursday’s pleasant temperatures in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

According to the National Weather Service, “everywhere across interior northern California will remain dry for the foreseeable future.”

Meteorologist Scott Rowe said the high atmospheric pressure causing the previously dry conditions will prevail throughout next week.

“Where we’re sitting, there’s higher atmospheric pressure on top of us (which) promotes sinking air — it’s a drying and warming air mass,” Rowe said. “The atmospheric pattern is not conducive to precipitation along the West Coast.”

Grass Valley received 34.29 inches of rain since the water year started Oct. 1. The 30-year average over the same time is 28.49 inches.

Rowe said some light, offshore flow could reach the mountains in the form of wind over the next few days, but the breeze will not be as strong as felt earlier this week. The wind’s direction goes from north to east, Rowe said.

In terms of temperature, Rowe said he expects the average high to increase 10 degrees over the course of the week.

Rowe said February 2020 was “super dry,” so although February is — on average — one of the wettest months of the year, weather trends defy the experts.

“We have been swinging back and forth the last several Februaries,” Rowe said, referring to February 2019, which some ski-enthusiasts refer to as ‘Febru-buried’ because of the amount of snow received.

EARLY SPRING BLOOMS

Local beekeeper Spencer Wingfield, who sells honey at BriarPatch Food Co-op, said the bee season began decidedly early.

“The main thing that beekeepers keep an eye on in the winter is when the alders start to produce pollen,” Wingfield said, adding, “that happened early. The bees start gathering their pollen and that stimulates the hive to start growing.”

Wingfield said entomology enthusiasts can expect bees’ relationship with alders to begin when catkins, a tubular, ridged growth that resemble skinny pine cones, are observed on the tree.

The manzanita is the next plant that starts blooming in the wintertime, Wingfield said.

“It’s almost full bloom right now,” Wingfield said of the evergreen’s urn-shaped flowers, “which is early.”

Bees collect nectar from manzanita blooms on warmer days, Wingfield said.

“Then I’m seeing the wild fruit trees — their little buds are swelling already, which means they’ll be blooming earlier, too,” Wingfield said.

Wingfield said an early start to the honey season does not indicate an earlier or later conclusion.

“I’m always hopeful for a good honey crop, and that’s traditionally dependent on a good amount of rainfall,” Wingfield said. “The deluge in October, and then the snowpack just after Christmas — that all bodes well for good groundwater moisture, February’s a good wet month for us, so we’re staying tuned for that.”

