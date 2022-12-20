Dry and sunny through holiday weekend

Trees laden with snow from previous weather systems, line Interstate 80 through Truckee last week. Temperatures are expected to warm up some through the Christmas weekend this week however. ELIAS FUNEZ

As we enter winter solstice, temperatures in the Grass Valley/Nevada City area are poised to heat up.

Craig Shoemaker with the National Weather Service in Sacramento said Tuesday that conditions will be clear through the holiday weekend.

“Another weather system will pass through Thursday, maybe some sprinkles over the mountains but nothing of real impact,” Shoemaker said. “There will be some increasing clouds and the possibility of fog redeveloping again as we head into the weekend and that will be the main weather impact.”

As the weekend approaches, temperatures will rise, with Shoemaker forecasting that Christmas Day temperatures will likely hit 63 degrees. The following day, temps are expected to hover around 61 degrees. Shoemaker said that Grass Valley’s elevation will help it avoid heavy fog like the valley has seen on recent mornings.

“You shouldn’t have much in the way of fog,” said Shoemaker. “There will be a better chance for Grass Valley to hit those lower 60s.”

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. The Weather Service is predicting that after Christmas Day, things will take a turn.

“There will be a big change to the pattern after Christmas, switching to a much wetter weather pattern. Tuesday will be the start of that and it could last into next year. It would be a warm atmospheric river, what people call the Pineapple Express, lasting maybe into January.”

Wednesday marks the official first day of winter, though Shoemaker said the rite of passage isn’t necessarily marked by any drastic change in weather. Rather, he said, “The main difference is there is less sunlight; it is less direct. It takes a long time to get your way to the shortest day and a long time to get out of it. Solstice is the peak of lowest amount of direct sunlight. It’s slowly decreasing into it.”

The average temperature for Christmas Day is 52 degrees, but in 1967, those hoping for a white Christmas were disappointed when thermometers reached 73 degrees; the record for lowest high on the date was 40 degrees in 1988.

Last year’s Christmas snow fall, at 0.0 inches, marked the record for lowest snow depth, while in 1971 area residents saw four inches accumulate.

Shoemaker said that although recent storms have helped alleviate drought, more is needed.

“We’re a long way from that,” said Shoemaker. “It took a long time to get into it and it will take a long way to get out.

“We’ve been where we’re at before; we started the year off really wet. There’s a good snow pack, 100-200 percent of normal in the Sierra. It’s way too early to make any call on where we are headed drought-wise. It’s really important to have a wet January. December should be normal to above normal in most locations. January is very important for that. A lot of the weather year is ahead of us. We don’t know yet. We are going to have to wait until the end of January before we can say.”

