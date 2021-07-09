Drunk woman crashes, assaults people who stopped to help, authorities say

Authorities arrested a Reno woman in Truckee after they say she physically assaulted several people who were trying to help her after she crashed her car while intoxicated.

Sabrina Mia Wademan, 28, was booked on multiple felony charges, including battery causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was also arrested on an additional count of causing harm to an elder, as she’s accused of assaulting an 81-year-old man at the scene, according to the Truckee California Highway Patrol.

Wademan was arrested around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Donner Memorial State Park and Highway 89, according to a CHP spokesperson. Wademan apparently lost control of her white BMW X3 while driving on the highway, and the car came to a turbulent stop off the side of the roadway, although Wademan herself was uninjured.

Several people apparently pulled over and stopped to assist her, although it is unclear how many individuals were involved.

For unknown reasons, Wademan, whom authorities say appeared to be heavily intoxicated, became belligerent and physically assaulted at least four different people who had stopped, including the 81-year-old man.

Her attack was characterized as extremely aggressive, with two men and two women suffering minor injuries before Wademan was ultimately restrained long enough for CHP to arrive and arrest her. One woman suffered abrasions on her chin, and another had injuries to her knees. No information was available as to any injuries sustained by the others, authorities said.

CHP officers detected clear signs of alcohol impairment when they arrested Wademan, the CHP spokesperson said.

As of Friday afternoon, Wademan remained held at the Nevada County Jail on a bond of $55,000. Her first court date has not been set, according to a jail spokesperson.