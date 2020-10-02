Drug OD concerns prompt apartment evacuations in Grass Valley
While toxicology reports are pending, a 20-year-old woman found dead in a Grass Valley apartment is believed to have died from a drug overdose, authorities said.
Leila “Luca” Khadir had been subletting a room in the apartment in the 200 block of Sutton Way, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Brian Blakemore.
Khadir hadn’t been seen in several days and her roommates found her deceased in her room Sunday night, Blakemore said. Officers responding to the apartment found evidence of recent drug use, including crushed-up pills.
Concerned that fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid painkiller, could have been crushed into a particulate that might be breathed in, a Placer County hazardous materials team was called in and about four apartments were evacuated, Blakemore said. The apartment was deemed safe, however.
Khadir’s death was not suspicious, Blakemore said, adding the case has been referred to Nevada County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Coroner Jeff Pettitt.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to help Khadir’s family with funeral expenses.
The substance found in Khadir’s room did not test as fentanyl, Pettitt said, noting that her death was being treated as a potential overdose because of drug paraphernalia found in close proximity.
An autopsy has been done, but toxicology results will not be available for four to six weeks, Pettitt said.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User