Drug OD concerns prompt apartment evacuations in Grass Valley

While toxicology reports are pending, a 20-year-old woman found dead in a Grass Valley apartment is believed to have died from a drug overdose, authorities said.

Leila “Luca” Khadir had been subletting a room in the apartment in the 200 block of Sutton Way, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Brian Blakemore.

Khadir hadn’t been seen in several days and her roommates found her deceased in her room Sunday night, Blakemore said. Officers responding to the apartment found evidence of recent drug use, including crushed-up pills.

Concerned that fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid painkiller, could have been crushed into a particulate that might be breathed in, a Placer County hazardous materials team was called in and about four apartments were evacuated, Blakemore said. The apartment was deemed safe, however.

Khadir’s death was not suspicious, Blakemore said, adding the case has been referred to Nevada County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Coroner Jeff Pettitt.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to help Khadir’s family with funeral expenses.

The substance found in Khadir’s room did not test as fentanyl, Pettitt said, noting that her death was being treated as a potential overdose because of drug paraphernalia found in close proximity.

An autopsy has been done, but toxicology results will not be available for four to six weeks, Pettitt said.

