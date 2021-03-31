Drug arrest leads to Hazmat team

A drug arrest led to the discovery of suspected fentanyl and a Hazmat team descending Wednesday on a Nevada County home, Grass Valley police said.

James Robert Wolfsgruber, 31, of Nevada City, faces felony charges of possession for sale of a narcotic controlled substance, transportation for sale of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and transportation of a controlled substance. He also faces three misdemeanors: being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance, jail records state.

Arrested Wednesday morning, Wolfsgruber remained jailed that day under $38,500 in bond, reports state.

Authorities found Wolfsgruber after responding around 9 a.m. to reports of a man running in and out of traffic at Nevada County Highway and Brunswick Road. They stopped Wolfsgruber, and arrested him for being under the influence. They then searched him and his green Subaru Forester, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

“In his vehicle, officers located a controlled substance, being methamphetamine,” he added.

That discovery led to additional charges, the sergeant said.

During their investigation, officers learned that Wolfsgruber was in the area looking for a child. That led them to a home in the 15000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road, where they found a 2-year-old girl with her mother, Bates said.

The mother had a warrant out for her arrest. Officers also discovered suspected fentanyl, he added.

The mother was cited and released, and the child was taken by Child Protective Services. The county Environmental Health Department responded to the home, and the residence was locked down in preparation for a search warrant and Hazmat team, the sergeant said.

“Once fentanyl goes airborne, it can be deadly,” he added.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at 530-477-4239 or at ariquelmy@theunion.com.