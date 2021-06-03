 Driver ’shaken up’ in freeway rollover | TheUnion.com
Driver ’shaken up’ in freeway rollover

Elias Funez
  

Northbound traffic along the Golden Center Freeway, just north of West Empire Street, was backed up momentarily Thursday afternoon following a single vehicle rollover collision that left an elderly female driver “shaken up,“ according to California Highway Patrol Officer Cole. The officer said she was being transferred to the hospital for precautionary measures. He added that an unsafe passing movement occurred causing the driver to lose control and hit the embankment.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

