Driver pulled to safety by neighbors

A pair of Chicago Park residents helped pull the driver of a vehicle to safety early Friday morning, after the driver’s vehicle caught fire along Highway 174 at Wabash Avenue.

At 2:15 a.m. the vehicle struck a tree and ended up on its side and caught fire according to Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Daniel Ramey.

“The residents across the street, Kevin and Amy Pharis, could see the driver trapped inside and used a fire extinguisher but the flames quickly came back,” Ramey said.

“They then helped pull the driver up and out the driver window to safety,” Ramey said.

When fire units arrived the vehicle was almost completely engulfed in flames before responding units extinguished the fire.

According to officials, the driver was transported to Sutter Roseville medical center.

Peardale-Chicago Park, Ophir Hill and Cal Fire engines responded in addition to Sierra Nevada Ambulance, CHP, Cal Trans & Advanced Towing.

Photo: Courtesy photo PCP Fire

The mangled wreckage of a vehicle could be seen off of Highway 174 at Wabash Avenue Friday.

Photo: Courtesy photo PCP Fire