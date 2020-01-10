Driver killed in Highway 49 wreck

A 68-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 49, south of the Nevada County line, authorities said. Auburn-area California Highway Patrol officers responded around 8:15 a.m. to the collision on Highway 49, north of Joeger road.

A Honda Accord driven by a woman from Auburn came out of a private road and turned left on to the highway. Janice Tate, 78, was driving a KIA Sportage northbound at 55-60 mph when she saw the Honda pull out directly in from of her. Tate swerved to the right but his the Honda on the left side, causing her SUV to overturn and land on its rood, the California Highway Patrol report states.

Emergency medical personnel were able to extricate both drivers from their vehicles and both were transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Tate sustained minor injuries, but the driver of the Honda sustained major injuries and died at the hospital, reports state.

Alcohol or drugs do no appear to be a factor in the collision, which remind under investigation, the release states.

— The Union staff