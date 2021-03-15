Driver injured in Highway 49 wreck
A man was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center this morning after sustaining serious injuries in a solo wreck off Highway 49 and Empire Street, authorities said.
The 27-year-old driver just after 6 a.m. went off the roadway and ran into an over-crossing going about 55 miles per hour, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Aaron Nelson.
The collision caused major damage to the vehicle, but the driver’s injuries were not life threatening, Nelson said.
“It looks like drugs may have been involved in this case,” he added.
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
