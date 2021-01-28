Driver in fatal wreck ID’d
Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a solo vehicle crash Jan. 8, following an open records request by The Union.
Paul Dale McCoy, 70, of Hayward, was the only occupant of the vehicle, which was found around 8 a.m., 100 feet down an eastbound embankment of Interstate 80 near Highway 20, reports stated.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, pending toxicology results, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Pettitt.
“Our guess is it was a medical issue or he fell asleep,” said Frank Newman, a lieutenant with the California Highway Patrol, at the time. “It didn’t appear he tried to get out of the car.”
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
