Driver identified in fatal collision on Highway 49

The driver who died in Wednesday’s fatal collision on Highway 49 in Auburn has been identified as Tyler William Burk, 21, of Auburn, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The Placer County Coroner’s Office is investigating the possibility Burk suffered a medical event prior to the crash, a release from the Sheriff’s Office states.

Burk, driving a Volkswagen sedan, was reported by witnesses to be driving at least 80 mph and swerving on Highway 49 before he crashed head-on into a truck, leading to his death and causing a chain reaction that injured another driver, authorities said.

Burk was northbound on Highway 49 — near Cramer Road, south of the Nevada County line — driving between 80 to 85 mph in the middle turning lane while passing traffic. He then swerved into the southbound lane and hit a Ford F-150 truck. The Volkswagen then swerved sideways across the southbound lanes and was broadsided by an Acura RDX being driven by Richard Leader, 73, of Grass Valley, California Highway Patrol Officer David Martinez said.

Burk was killed on impact, Martinez said. Leader was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries, while the driver of the truck was not injured. Leader remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon, a hospital spokeswoman said.

