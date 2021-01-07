Driver ID’d in fatal wreck on San Juan Ridge

A 77-year-old San Juan Ridge man was killed in a solo vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Philip Marria was driving a Jeep Cherokee westbound on Tyler Foote Crossing Road, just west of Oak Tree Road, around 2:50 p.m. when the wreck occurred, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Dickinson.

“He straightened out of a curve” and lost control of his Jeep for unknown reasons, hitting an oak tree, Dickinson said.

Marria was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

According to Dickinson, alcohol or drugs are not believed to have been a factor, and there was no evidence of speeding or mechanical issues. There were no witnesses to the crash, he added.

“It remains under investigation,“ Dickinson said.

