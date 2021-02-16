Driver held on vehicular manslaughter charge in fatal hit-and-run

The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run, located several miles away in her disabled car, told CHP the front-end damage had been caused by a man throwing a box at the windshield, the officer said.

Amy Nicole Hannan told him she did not believe she had struck the man as she drove past, California Highway Patrol Officer Aaron Nelson testified Tuesday during a preliminary hearing into the evidence against the 48-year-old Rough and Ready woman.

Hannan is alleged to have been under the influence when she struck and killed Michael Jodoin, 59, of Rough and Ready, a Waste Management employee cleaning up the roadway outside the Nevada County Fairgrounds the morning of Aug. 3.

She remained held Tuesday on $100,000 in bond, authorities said.

During the hearing in Nevada County Superior Court, CHP Officer Mike Steele testified that a witness had seen Hannan’s Dodge Charger make an awkward U-turn partially onto the sidewalk before turning onto McCourtney Road.

Hannan had abruptly pulled in front of the witness and was driving about 35 mph when she suddenly swerved to the right and hit Jodoin, Steele said the witness told him.

The witness never saw the Dodge Charger slow down or stop, Steele said.

According to Steele, surveillance video showed Jodoin near the fog line but moving away from the road prior to being struck.

Several CHP officers testified that Hannan showed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and an unsteady gait. Hannan said she had a prescription for Ritalin, used Claritin and Xanax the day before the collision and smoked marijuana several days prior, according to their testimony. Hannan also said she had drunk hard cider the day before, Nelson said.

After the hearing and after watching the video evidence, visiting Judge John A. Behnke found enough evidence to hold Hannan to answer on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run causing death, and driving under the influence causing injury. He also found true an allegation of inflicting great bodily injury as an enhancement for the hit-and-run and DUI charges.

Hannan is set to return to court for formal arraignment on March 5.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.