Driver evades police in Grass Valley power pole hit and run

The driver of a gray four-door sedan evaded Grass Valley Police Tuesday afternoon, after crashing the vehicle into a utility pole on Alta Street near Alta View Drive.

The call came after 1:20 p.m. of a single vehicle into a power pole with lines down, immediately followed by reports of a foot bail when the suspected driver, described as wearing a blue shirt, fled the scene.

The bottom half of the utility pole was sheared from the ground leaving the top portion of the pole suspended in air, held only by electrical and communication lines.

Power in the region was disconnected and Alta Street was closed to through traffic to allow for PG&E crews to replace the utility pole.

Grass Valley and California Highway Patrol officers searched the surrounding neighborhoods but were unable to locate the driver as of early Tuesday evening.