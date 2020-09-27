Driver dies in wrong-way collision on Hwy 20; two others injured

A collision on Highway 20 resulted in one death and two injuries Saturday night.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele, the collision took place at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on Highway 20, approaching East Main Street in Grass Valley.

A driver was traveling east on the westbound lane of the highway, and collided head-on with a vehicle lawfully traveling eastbound, according to Steele.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released, pending completion of reports by the Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Steele said that, at this time, alcohol use is suspected to have played a role in this incident, but this is under ongoing investigation.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with moderate-to-major injuries.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.