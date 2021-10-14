Drive-thru spaghetti fundraiser helps caregivers
One Source – Empowering Caregivers is hosting a drive-thru spaghetti fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 17645 Penn Valley Drive in Penn Valley. The menu will include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert. A gluten-free option is available. The event will also include raffles, a bake sale and live music. One Source – Empowering Caregivers offers support and provides essential tools for full time at-home caregivers in Nevada County. For more information, visit https://empoweringcaregivers.org.
