Drive-thru gourmet Irish luncheon helps veterans
————————————————————————————————
Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down is hosting a drive-thru gourmet fundraiser for local veterans and their families from noon to 2 p.m. on March 6 at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, located at 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley. The menu will include corned beef and cabbage, a green salad and Irish apple cake. Meals are free for veterans, or a $10 suggested donation for non-veterans. The event is supported by The American Legion Post 130 Marine Corp league; Vietnam Veterans of America; Welcome Home Vets; Daughters of the American Revolution; Veterans of Foreigh Wars; Legion Auxiliary; and Nevada County Veterans Services. Proper COVID-19 protocols will be observed. For reservations, call 530-575-7002.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Drive-thru gourmet Irish luncheon helps veterans
————————————————————————————————